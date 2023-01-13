NFL 2022 All-Pro Teams Announced by AP

The Associated Press released its first and second team All-Pro selections on Friday to culminate the 2022 regular season.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were unanimous first team selections, receiving all 50 votes from media members nationwide who voted on the honor.

Kelce’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, received 49 of 50 possible first-place votes as he separated himself as the clear frontrunner for league MVP. Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones and 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa also received 49 of the 50 possible first team votes.

Jets rookie defensive back Sauce Gardner received 43 of 50 possible first-place votes, solidifying his place among the league’s best in the secondary as a rookie.

AP First Team All-Pro Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Raiders

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns

Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles

AP First Team All-Pro Defense

EDGE: Nick Bosa, 49ers

EDGE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Interior Lineman: Chris Jones, Chiefs

Interior Lineman: Quinnen Williams, Jets

Linebacker: Fred Warner, 49ers

Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Ravens

Linebacker: Matt Milano, Bills

Cornerback: Sauce Gardner, Jets

Cornerback: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Safety: Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

AP First Team All-Pro Special Teams

Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Raiders

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Packers

Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, Patriots

Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings

AP Second Team All-Pro Offense

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Running Back: Nick Chubb, Browns

Tight End: George Kittle, 49ers

Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown, Eagles

Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Bills

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas, Giants

Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Chiefs

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

AP Second Team All-Pro Defense

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Browns

EDGE: Haason Redick, Eagles

Interior Lineman: Dexter Lawrence, Giants

Interior Lineman: Jeffrey Simmons, Titans

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Rams

Linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Jets

Linebacker: Demario Davis, Saints

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Packers

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Eagles

Safety: Derwin James, Chargers

Safety: Justin Simmons, Broncos

AP Second Team All-Pro Special Teams

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Titans

Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu, Vikings

Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond, Lions

Special Teamer: George Odum, 49ers

Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Ravens