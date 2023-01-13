NFL 2022 All-Pro Teams Announced by AP
The Associated Press released its first and second team All-Pro selections on Friday to culminate the 2022 regular season.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were unanimous first team selections, receiving all 50 votes from media members nationwide who voted on the honor.
Kelce’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, received 49 of 50 possible first-place votes as he separated himself as the clear frontrunner for league MVP. Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones and 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa also received 49 of the 50 possible first team votes.
Jets rookie defensive back Sauce Gardner received 43 of 50 possible first-place votes, solidifying his place among the league’s best in the secondary as a rookie.
AP First Team All-Pro Offense
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson, Vikings
Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Raiders
Left Tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers
Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns
Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles
AP First Team All-Pro Defense
EDGE: Nick Bosa, 49ers
EDGE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys
Interior Lineman: Chris Jones, Chiefs
Interior Lineman: Quinnen Williams, Jets
Linebacker: Fred Warner, 49ers
Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Ravens
Linebacker: Matt Milano, Bills
Cornerback: Sauce Gardner, Jets
Cornerback: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos
Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Safety: Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
AP First Team All-Pro Special Teams
Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Raiders
Punter: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs
Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Packers
Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, Patriots
Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings
AP Second Team All-Pro Offense
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Running Back: Nick Chubb, Browns
Tight End: George Kittle, 49ers
Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown, Eagles
Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Bills
Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas, Giants
Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Chiefs
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
AP Second Team All-Pro Defense
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Browns
EDGE: Haason Redick, Eagles
Interior Lineman: Dexter Lawrence, Giants
Interior Lineman: Jeffrey Simmons, Titans
Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Rams
Linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Jets
Linebacker: Demario Davis, Saints
Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Packers
Cornerback: James Bradberry, Eagles
Safety: Derwin James, Chargers
Safety: Justin Simmons, Broncos
AP Second Team All-Pro Special Teams
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens
Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Titans
Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu, Vikings
Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond, Lions
Special Teamer: George Odum, 49ers
Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Ravens