Rams coach Sean McVay has told members of the organization that he plans to return to the team for a seventh season.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini was the first to report the decision, which the franchise late confirmed in a tweet that said, “Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season.”

McVay’s long-term future with the team has been in question since after the team won Super Bowl LVI early last year. Ultimately, he opted to return for Los Angeles, but wound up posting his worst season as a coach in 2022, going 5–12 in a campaign riddled by injuries, including those to franchise cornerstones like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

The news comes just days after it was reported that McVay was allowing assistants to interview elsewhere, with his own decision up in the air.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been taking into consideration a number of life events in the last year, including his marriage, the death of his grandfather and reportedly lucrative offers to leave the sideline for the broadcast booth.

McVay, 36, is 60–38 in six NFL seasons, with four playoffs trips, two NFC championships and a win at Super Bowl LVI.