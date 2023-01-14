For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, the Ravens “haven’t changed their stance” on Jackson continuing on as the team’s franchise quarterback, even amid some potential frustrations about his availability down the stretch over the last few years.

Rapoport says it is expected that the team will franchise tag Jackson if the two sides aren’t able to come to a long-term solution. Over The Cap estimates the franchise tag for quarterbacks at $32,445,000 in 2023.

In 12 games this season, Jackson has completed 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He has been out since Week 13 with a PCL sprain.

“There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable,” Jackson said in a tweet on Thursday, before he was ultimately ruled out for this weekend.

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Tyler Huntley is expected to start Sunday’s wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.