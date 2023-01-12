After missing another practice on Thursday ahead of the Ravens’ wild-card matchup against the Bengals on Sunday night, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson shared an update on his injured knee.

His availability for Sunday is still unknown as the Ravens haven’t made anything official, but Jackson’s tweet makes it sound as if he won’t be healthy enough to play.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,” Jackson’s tweet read. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Jackson hasn’t played since Week 13 against the Broncos, when he sustained the injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley started the next four games for the Ravens, going 2–2 in that span.

Huntley sat out the Ravens’ Week 18 contest against the Bengals as he dealt with tendinitis in his shoulder. Third-string quarterback Anthony Brown started instead, and it is still unclear who will be named the starter for Sunday’s wild-card game.