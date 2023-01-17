Aaron Rodgers Says He Can Win MVP Again in ‘Right Situation’

While Aaron Rodgers hasn’t officially decided if he plans to return to the Packers next season, or the NFL for that matter, it sounds like he thinks he could continue playing in the league.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers admitted he thinks he can still play in the NFL, but what team he plans to play for next season is still up in the air. The 39-year-old even thinks he could still win his fifth NFL MVP title.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course,” Rodgers said. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward.”

The Packers and Rodgers will likely have offseason discussions about his future in the organization, but the quarterback hinted that those discussions haven’t progressed much yet.

“They’re not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one,” Rodgers said.

This is the first time Rodgers has spoken about his future since the Packers’s 20–16 loss to the Lions over a week ago. That night, Rodgers sparked retirement speculation when he declined to swap jerseys with Detroit rookie Jameson Williams after the game, instead saying, “I’m going to hold onto this one.” Rodgers didn’t help his case when dodging a question about this moment in his post-game press conference.

One thing is for certain, the retirement speculation regarding Rodgers won’t end until the quarterback declares what his future plans are, which won’t come until he’s emotionally and physically ready to decide.