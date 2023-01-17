Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage had to leave Monday night’s game vs. the Cowboys on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head and neck area. After the game, Tampa Bay said Gage had movement in his extremities but was going to stay in the hospital overnight for further monitoring.

On Tuesday, Gage himself spoke for the first time since the injury. The wide receiver tweeted that he was feeling better, and thanked those who sent him well wishes.

“I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I,” he said. “I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits!”

The hit came late in the fourth quarter, as Gage was hit high as he was trying to go for a ball. He tried to get up, but couldn’t and needed assistance from the trainers and a cart.

Gage is a five-year veteran who spent the first four years of his career with the Falcons. In his first season with the Buccaneers, he played in 13 regular season games and recorded 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns. In the playoff game on Monday, he caught just two passes for 10 yards.