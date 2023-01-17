The recently retired Rob Gronkowski potentially returning to football always seems to be a topic of conversation. But after several occasions where he reaffirmed he’s done in the NFL, he shared that he almost returned in 2022.

“I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” Gronkowski said on the New Heights podcast. “Now that I’m not playing no more I’m like, ‘dang.’ And I thought about it, how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills, I actually thought about it when Tom [Brady] retired this year I was like, ‘Alright,’ I didn’t really feel like playing football after this year and I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom retired.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna check out some other teams.’

“I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit,” he continued. “They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”

Gronkowski, who is from Buffalo, retired for the second time back in June after Tom Brady announced he would return to the Buccaneers. Brady announced he was retiring in February but walked back the decision in March, returning to Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old always seems to be teasing an NFL comeback, but it appears he’s done for good this time.