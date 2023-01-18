41 Reasons to Not Bet Against Trevor Lawrence This Saturday

When Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars came back from a 27-point deficit to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history on Saturday, it kept an amazing streak by the quarterback intact. Across three different levels of football in high school, college and now professionally, Lawrence is an incredible 41–0 when playing on Saturdays in his career.

That obscure statistic may be enough reason to bet on Lawrence and the Jaguars as underdogs on the road this Saturday. A victory for Jacksonville would move Lawrence to 2–0 in the playoffs and 3–0 on Saturdays in his professional career. A monumental upset victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs also would clinch Jacksonville’s first trip to the AFC championship game since the 2017 season.

In honor of Lawrence’s 41–0 record on Saturdays in his football career, here’s a brief recap of each victory by the Jaguars quarterback.

Cartersville (Ga.) High School

1. Dec. 12, 2015 - Cartersville 10, Buford 0

Cartersville captured a state championship in Lawrence’s sophomore season in a defensive struggle. Lawrence threw for 133 yards and completed the only touchdown pass of the day as the Hurricanes captured a state crown.

2. Dec. 10, 2016 - Cartersville 58, Thomson 7

Lawrence guided Cartersville to a 51-point state championship victory to conclude his junior season. He threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win for Cartersville’s second consecutive state championship.

3. Aug. 26, 2017 - Cartersville 52, Bartram Trail 45

Lawrence guided Cartersville to a shootout victory in the Hurricanes’ second game of his senior season by throwing for 403 yards with four touchdown passes.

Clemson University

Lawrence lost just twice as a collegian: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the CFP national championship game to LSU; and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in a CFP semifinal against Ohio State.

4. Sept. 1, 2018 - Clemson 48, Furman 7

Lawrence made his Clemson debut in relief of quarterback Kelly Bryant and threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.

5. Sept. 8, 2018 - Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Lawrence was mixed in with Bryant at quarterback once again for the Tigers. Lawrence threw for 93 yards and a touchdown pass as Clemson escaped College Station with a victory.

6. Sept. 15, 2018 - Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Lawrence eclipsed Bryant in playing time for the first time, completing 12 of 19 pass attempts for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

7. Sept. 22, 2018 - Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Clemson struggled offensively for much of the first half against the Yellow Jackets, until Lawrence entered the game and threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence would be named the team’s starter the following week, and Bryant subsequently announced he would transfer out of the program.

8. Sept. 29, 2018 - Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

This game was the closest Clemson came to losing during its 2018 championship season, and it was by far the closest that Lawrence came to losing on a Saturday in his college career. Lawrence was knocked out of the game with a concussion, and backup Chase Brice entered the game to seal the win for the Tigers. Lawrence threw for 93 yards before exiting the contest.

9. Oct. 6, 2018 - Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Lawrence completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the 60-point rout over the Demon Deacons.

10. Oct. 20, 2018 - Clemson 41, NC State 7

Lawrence threw the most passes in his college career to that point, completing 26 of 39 attempts for 308 yards and a touchdown pass in the blowout victory over the Wolfpack.

11. Oct. 27, 2018 - Clemson 59, Florida State 10

Clemson rolled past the Seminoles behind Lawrence’s 314 passing yards and four touchdowns. The four touchdown passes tied his career high set earlier in the season against Georgia Tech.

12. Nov. 3, 2018 - Clemson 77, Louisville 16

Lawrence didn’t play too long in the 61-point rout of the Cardinals. He completed eight of 12 passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.

13. Nov. 10, 2018 - Clemson 27, Boston College 7

Lawrence completed 29 of 40 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown pass. He also recorded the first rushing touchdown of his college career in the victory.

14. Nov. 17, 2018 - Clemson 35, Duke 6

Lawrence threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and added a 26 rushing yards as the Tigers cruised past the Blue Devils.

15. Nov. 24, 2018 - Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

The Tigers concluded their regular season with a blowout win over the rival Gamecocks. Lawrence threw for 393 yards and a touchdown and set a career high in rushing for the second straight week with 42 yards on the ground.

16. Dec. 1, 2018 - Clemson 42, Pittsburgh 10 (ACC championship)

Lawrence didn’t have to play his best game in his team’s ACC championship win over the Panthers. He completed just 12 of 24 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in an easy victory for the Tigers.

17. Dec. 29, 2018 - Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3 (CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl)

Lawrence clinched Clemson’s spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game with a 27-of-39 passing performance for 327 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout victory over the Fighting Irish. Clemson would go on to win the national championship against Alabama, 44-16, in a game that took place on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

18. Sept. 7, 2019 - Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

After starting the 2019 season with a blowout Thursday night win over Georgia Tech, Clemson hosted the Aggies in Death Valley, and Lawrence completed 24 of 35 attempts for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

19. Sept. 14, 2019 - Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

After exiting the 2018 game against the Orange, Lawrence made up for lost time, passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns in the road rout.

20. Sept. 21, 2019 - Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Lawrence didn’t have to play long in Clemson’s blowout win over the 49ers. He threw for 94 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game.

21. Sept. 28, 2019 - Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

In a tightly contested game on the road in Chapel Hill, Lawrence completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 45 yards and another score as the Tigers escaped with the W.

22. Oct. 12, 2019 - Clemson 45, Florida State 14

After a bye week, the Tigers picked up right where they left off, rolling over the Seminoles at home. Lawrence threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground.

23. Oct. 19, 2019 - Clemson 45, Louisville 10

Lawrence completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 233 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions in the big win over the Cardinals.

24. Oct. 26, 2019 - Clemson 59, Boston College 7

Boston College was far outmatched in its 52-point loss to Clemson, as Lawrence had as many touchdown passes (three) as incompletions. He threw for 275 yards as the Tigers cruised to an easy win at home.

25. Nov. 2, 2019 - Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Much like the game against Charlotte early in the season, Lawrence didn’t play long against visiting Wofford. He completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns before being pulled from the game to avoid injury.

26. Nov. 9, 2019 - Clemson 55, NC State 10

Lawrence turned in one of his most complete performances of the season against the Wolfpack, completing 20 of 27 pass attempts for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 59 yards rushing and another score on the ground.

27. Nov. 16, 2019 - Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3

Lawrence’s passing stats were nearly identical the following Saturday against Wake Forest. Lawrence completed 21 of 27 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout win.

28. Nov. 30, 2019 - Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

For the second consecutive season, Lawrence led Clemson to a rivalry victory over South Carolina. Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns and set another career high with 66 rushing yards in the easy win.

29. Dec. 7, 2019 - Clemson 62, Virginia 17 (ACC championship)

Clemson overpowered the Cavaliers in the ACC championship game as Lawrence captured his second consecutive conference title. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns in the win at Charlotte, N.C.

30. Dec. 28, 2019 - Clemson 29, Ohio State 23 (CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl)

In one of the most exciting games of Lawrence’s career, he threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns while adding a career-best 107 yards and another touchdown on the ground as the Tigers edged the Buckeyes to advance to their second consecutive national championship appearance.

31. Sept. 12, 2020 - Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

The start of the strange COVID-impacted college football season began with Lawrence throwing for 351 yards and a touchdown in the 24-point victory over Wake Forest.

32. Sept. 19, 2020 - Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Clemson blew out the Bulldogs by seven touchdowns. Lawrence accounted for four of them before exiting the game, as he completed eight of nine passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

33. Oct. 3, 2020 - Clemson 41, Virginia 23

In a rematch of the 2019 ACC championship game, the Tigers beat the Cavaliers by three scores thanks to Lawrence’s 329-yard, three-touchdown performance.

34. Oct. 10, 2020 - Clemson 42, Miami (Fla.) 17

Clemson rolled over the Hurricanes by virtue of 292 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air for Lawrence and another 34 yards and a score on the ground.

35. Oct. 17, 2020 - Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7

Clemson hung 73 on Georgia Tech in large part because the Yellow Jackets did nothing to stop the Tigers’ passing attack. Lawrence threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, which were both career highs.

36. Oct. 24, 2020 - Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Lawrence threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns for Clemson in what ended up being his final game for a month. Lawrence tested positive the following week for COVID-19, and he missed a win over Boston College the next week and a loss at Notre Dame two weeks later. The program then went on a COVID pause and didn’t play again until late November.

37. Nov. 28, 2020 - Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17

Clemson took the field for the first time in three weeks and rolled over the Panthers. Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns and outdueled Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the victory.

38. Dec. 5, 2020 - Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

The Tigers went into Blacksburg and dispatched the Hokies by 35 points, but it wasn’t Lawrence’s best game. He completed just 12 of 22 pass attempts for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added two scores on the ground in the win.

39. Dec. 19, 2020 - Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10 (ACC championship)

In a rematch of the loss in South Bend that Lawrence missed due to a positive COVID test, the Tigers got the better of the Fighting Irish. Lawrence threw for 322 yards, rushed for 90, and accounted for three total touchdowns as the Tigers clinched yet another College Football Playoff appearance.

Jacksonville Jaguars

40. Jan. 7, 2023 - Jaguars 20, Titans 16

Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguars beat the Titans to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in Lawrence’s professional career.

41. Jan. 14, 2023 - Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

It was a tale of two halves for Lawrence and the Jaguars, who trailed 27–0 in the second quarter. QB1 threw four first-half interceptions, and Jacksonville turned the ball over five times in total before halftime. Lawrence and the Jaguars looked like an entirely different team in the second half, piling up points and continuing to put together stops defensively. Riley Patterson hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to send the Jags ahead to the divisional round. Despite the rocky start, Lawrence finished with with 288 yards and four touchdowns to go along with his four first-half interceptions.