As the Bengals prepare to face the Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is not short of confidence in himself or teammate Joe Burrow heading into the matchup.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday if he wants to remain a Bengal with a young superstar quarterback in Burrow, Chase made it clear where he stood.

“I need to be here,” Chase said, per the team’s website. “Yeah, man. Keep this going. Try to get as many AFC championships as we can get. Make it to the Super Bowl as many times as possible. Me and [Burrow], we’re like bread and butter. As long as he’s got me and I’ve got him, I should be here for a good time.”

As far as his status among the NFL’s best, Chase believes he’s the NFL’s top receiver.

“Hell yeah. I just put up how many stats with four missed games? Who knows that would have happened. I’ve been thinking it. I’m not a cocky person. I’m humble. I know what I can do. I don’t need to prove it. Everybody knows what I can do. Never a doubt in my mind.”

In two seasons with the Bengals, Chase has played in 19 games, posting 2,501 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season and has been named to the Pro Bowl in both of his NFL seasons.

Cincinnati plays at Buffalo on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.