NFL Divisional Round Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all four games on the best NFL weekend of the year.

Welcome to the NFL divisional round, which many consider to be the best weekend of the year. We have two games each day, with the winners squaring off next week on championship Sunday.

Our staff is unanimous on Saturday, with all five writers and editors going with the Chiefs and Eagles to roll as favorites.

Things are very different on Sunday, where four of our pickers have the underdog Bengals beating the Bills in the highly anticipated rematch of the Week 17 game that was canceled after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Then in the Sunday night game, editor Gary Gramling is alone having the Cowboys upsetting the 49ers.

As a reminder, you can see our full playoff brackets and Super Bowl predictions, which were made before wild-card weekend made a mess of things for a few people.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, senior writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.