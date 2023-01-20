Joe Namath Says Jets Can Unretire No. 12 to Land Aaron Rodgers

When it comes to the Jets, NFL legend Joe Namath is the crème de la crème.

Since his iconic No. 12 jersey was retired in 1985, no player has worn the number for the franchise. “Broadway Joe” led New York to a victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in ’68—making him pat of an elite group to win a college football national championship and Super Bowl in the NFL—while earning four AFL All-Star game appearances and one NFL Pro Bowl nod as New York’s signal caller. After Namath, all the Jets quarterbacks combined have had five such selections in total.

Nearly five decades since Namath jetted from the East Coast to play for the Rams in his final NFL season, he is ready to see the Jets return to prominence. In doing so, the 79-year-old believes the franchise needs an elite quarterback like the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who also dons the No. 12. But, according to Namath, he’s willing to relinquish No. 12 if Rodgers comes to the Big Apple.

“I know [Jets owner] Mr. [Woody] Johnson’s trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get [Aaron] Rodgers. … I’m a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears No. 12, of course,” Namath said on the Tiki and Tierney show on Thursday in New York. “So I’m thinking, ‘Man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing No. 12?’ because that number was retired many years ago.

“… If he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number. We establish ourselves, and we got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty yeah, it would be great to have him in New York.”

However, Rodgers still has three seasons remaining on the contract that he signed with Green Bay last offseason. He is currently mulling retirement, while leaving the door cracked open to continue his career with another franchise.

Since Namath left New York, the Jets have recorded a 318-408-2 mark that includes a 7–10 mark in the ’22 season, when they lost their final six games. The Jets selected Zach Wilson in the ’21 NFL draft as a signal caller who many thought would have a promising career.

However, in his first two seasons, Wilson finished last in the NFL in passer rating each year, dealt with injury and was benched. Namath, who is not against Wilson, said he kept an “open mind” about the young signal caller but that he doesn’t know him very well. In observing the team’s growth defensively, Namath feels moving forward that a change is needed at quarterback.

“… But I have to agree: We need a change there [at quarterback],” Namath said.

The Jets currently hold the longest active postseason drought in the league at 12 seasons.