Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed just one drive (and a kneel to end the quarter) with an ankle injury in the team’s 27–20 win over the Jaguars in the divisional round on Saturday.

Despite the injury, Mahomes still thinks he will be ready to go for next weekend’s AFC Championship game.

Mahomes’s X-Rays came back negative, he said, but a diagnosis on his ankle has yet to be revealed. It is believed he suffered a high ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“They haven’t diagnosed anything yet, but I’ll be good to go,” Mahomes said in the post-game interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark.

His status will be a huge topic this week as Mahomes will most likely be properly diagnosed ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game. The Chiefs will either play the Bills or the Bengals, depending who wins the divisional matchup.

Mahomes finished the game with 22-of-30 completions for 195 yards and two touchdown passes. Backup quarterback Chad Henne played in one drive while Mahomes was in the locker room, which ended up being a 98-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter.