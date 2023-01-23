49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Provides Christian McCaffrey Injury Update

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared on Monday that running back Christian McCaffrey is officially day-to-day with a calf contusion.

Despite the injury, Shanahan said he expects McCaffrey to play in Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Eagles.

It’s unclear exactly what happened with McCaffrey’s right calf, but the running back was seen getting the calf worked on while on the sideline in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 19–12 win over the Cowboys. After the game, the 26-year-old admitted he had some discomfort with the calf.

“I was fighting but made it through, made it through great,” McCaffrey said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “Nothing bad. All good.”

McCaffrey finished the game with 10 carries for 35 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with six receptions for 22 yards.

Additionally, Shanahan mentioned two more 49ers players who are considered day-to-day: running back Elijah Mitchell with a groin injury and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu with an oblique strain. Both Mitchell and Omenihu also are expected to play on Sunday.

The NFC championship game between the 49ers and Eagles is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday in Philadelphia.