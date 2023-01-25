Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced.

Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also impressed during his interview.

Wilks was named interim coach when Carolina fired Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 after a 1–4 start to the season. Wilks was able to go 6–6 in his limited time as interim coach, leading the organization to a 7–10 mark on the season. He has held several assistant positions throughout his career but was only a head coach once. He manned the Cardinals sideline in 2018 but the team finished with the worst record in the NFL at 3–13 that year, leading to his firing after just one season.

It was originally reported Tuesday by NFL Network that Moore would interview with the Panthers for the job. He has never been a head coach and got his first assistant job as the quarterbacks coach for Dallas in 2018 but was promoted to OC in ’19.

According to Panthers.com, Moore was the ninth coach to interview for the vacancy. Other candidates include former Saints coach Sean Payton, Giants OC Mike Kafka, Bills OC Ken Dorsey, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Eagles OC Shane Steichen, former Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Reich and Wilks.