Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the latest assistant coach to land an interview for the Panthers coaching job, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The interview is scheduled for Tuesday. Moore is the ninth coach to be interviewed for the position, according to Panthers.com.

Dallas led the NFL in scoring and total yards in 2021 and this past season they were ranked third in the league in total touchdowns at 55 scored. Moore, 34, was an NFL quarterback from 2012 to ’17 and played for both the Lions and Cowboys—the team he last played for before retiring in 2018.

He transitioned to coaching and his first stop was as the quarterbacks coach for Dallas in 2018 and he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

He joins the likes of former Saints coach Sean Payton, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, former Colts coach Frank Reich, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks and former Lions coach Jim Caldwell to interview for the Carolina job.

Carolina fired Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 after a 1–4 start to the season, but Wilks was able to go 6–6 in his limited time as interim coach, leading the organization to a 7–10 mark on the season.