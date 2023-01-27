Sauce Gardner ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Jets Trade for Aaron Rodgers

The Jets' decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator has ignited the discussion that the Jets are interested in trading for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback’s connection to Hackett is well-documented, and his future in Green Bay is in doubt heading into the offseason.

On Thursday, a Jets player spoke for the first time publicly about the rumors. After New York announced the Hackett hire, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared on ESPN Radio, and Harry Douglas asked him for his thoughts on a potential Rodgers trade.

“I wouldn’t mind that,” Gardner said. “I want what’s best for the offense.”

In his first season with the Jets, Gardner helped the team reach its best record since 2019 and played his way into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Along with Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson is also a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, which shows the depth of the Jets roster.

However, that is all despite struggling quarterback play, as no Jets QB reached 10 touchdown passes for the third straight year.

Entering the offseason, the team has made it clear it wants to add a veteran quarterback to the mix while likely keeping Zach Wilson as depth. While Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo may also be in play, hiring Hackett may be a sign that New York prefers Rodgers.