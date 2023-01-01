Conflicting reports have now been released about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s future with the team.

Last weekend, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the Jets will likely “move on” from Wilson in the offseason, but now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the team plans to retain the quarterback next season.

Sources told Rapoport that Jets general manager Joe Douglas “does not plan to shop Wilson” in the offseason. Additionally, one source told Rapoport that the team believes “he’s going to get better.”

This report comes after Wilson was benched for his fourth game this season. The first benching was sparked after the team’s 10–3 loss to the Patriots when Wilson said he didn’t think the offense let the defense down, which sparked “irritation” in the locker room, coach Robert Saleh said.

Wilson started again in Weeks 15 and 16 when Mike White wasn’t medically cleared to start due to a fractured rib. In the Week 16 game against the Jaguars, Wilson was booed throughout the game and eventually was benched in the second half. Wilson is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks as White returns to the starting lineup.

White, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of BYU, has completed 55.2% of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 22 total games as a pro.