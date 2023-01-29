The 49ers have thrived as one of the best teams in the NFL this season despite a revolving door at quarterback. Now, that depth will be further tested once more.

San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy left Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Eagles after taking a big hit on his right arm by Haason Reddick during his team’s first possession. After the play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, replay overturned the call to a fumble, with Philadelphia recovering.

Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.

The 49ers announced on Twitter that Purdy was questionable to return with an elbow injury.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.