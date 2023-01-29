With only Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs standing between the Bengals and the Super Bowl, Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson says the team isn’t letting outside banter infect the locker room ... even if it’s coming from a teammate.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, McPherson discussed Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton’s comment referring to Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” in regard to Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s success against Kansas City.

But, according to McPherson, the phrase is not used often in the Bengals locker room.

“I think that was just something Mike Hilton said,” McPherson said. ”I didn’t hear ‘Burrowhead’ in the dressing room. I’ve only seen it in the videos.”

In the ’22 AFC Championship game, McPherson went a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 52-yard conversion and the 31-yard game-winner in overtime to lift Cincinnati to a 27–24 win and a trip to the the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

With a chance to return to this year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., McPherson said he and his teammates are locked in on preparation and focused on the goal at hand.

“Obviously, it seems like Joe [Burrow] and the Bengals have had the Chiefs’ number lately,” McPherson said. “As a team, we’re really taught to play one game at a time and separate all of those.”

Since Burrow entered the league, the Bengals are 3–0 against the Chiefs. Kickoff for the AFC title game is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.