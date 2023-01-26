During their divisional playoff win against the Bills, several Bengals players took a shot at their upcoming AFC conference championship opponents, the Chiefs—though it’s not like Kansas City needed more motivation.

Cincinnati cornerback Mike Hilton can be seen saying, “We’ll see y’all at Burrowhead,” before their win over Buffalo went final, while cornerback Eli Apple was dancing for the camera. The name is a shot at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium and a reference to how Joe Burrow has had success there.

Since Burrow was drafted in 2020, Kansas City has yet to beat the Bengals. Last year, Cincinnati punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a win at Arrowhead.

While on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed the early trash talk from both the players and Bengals fans calling it Burrowhead. “They’re throwing a lot of bullets at board material,” Kelce said.

Even Burrow was asked about the nickname given to Kansas City’s home but he played it down.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience. We know what team we’re playing,” he said Wednesday. “A team that’s been to this game the last five seasons and they’ve all been in that stadium. So, to me, they’re still the team to beat.”

The Chiefs have made the AFC championship five years in a row now, having played in the Super Bowl twice and with one win during that span. Although Burrow and the Bengals have had success over this team in recent years, the last thing they want to do is give Patrick Mahomes and company any more motivation.