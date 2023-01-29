Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract will expire when Kansas City’s season ends, and there is no guarantee that he will return for another year even if he doesn’t get a head coaching job.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Commanders, Ravens and Titans all have requested permission to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancies. The Jets also requested an interview with Bieniemy, but they no longer need an offensive coordinator after recently hiring Nathaniel Hackett to that position.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2018, helping the Chiefs reach five consecutive AFC championship games with arguably the best offense in the league. However, he has yet to land an opportunity as an NFL head coach.

If Bieniemy does choose to leave Kansas City, it likely will be to prove he can run a successful offense out of Andy Reid’s shadow. Tennessee, Baltimore and Washington each have head coaches without an offensive background.

Bieniemy did interview for the Colts head coaching opening, and Indianapolis hasn’t filled that position yet. It’s still possible he lands that job and won’t pursue an offensive coordinator position elsewhere, as he and Colts general manager Chris Ballard overlapped for multiple years in Kansas City.