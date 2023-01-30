The Bengals’ loss to the Chiefs in the closing seconds of the AFC championship game was made all the more painful by the fashion in which they lost. Cincinnati defensive end Joseph Ossai’s unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the game’s final minute put Kansas City within field goal range, and kicker Harrison Butker responded with the winning 45-yard kick.

Naturally, fans voiced their frustration with the mental mistake by Ossai—including one of his own teammates. While walking into the locker room after the loss, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was caught on video screaming, “Why the f--- he touch the quarterback?”

The video went viral, and it appears Pratt has addressed it via the comments section of an Instagram post, according to Elise Jesse of All Bengals.

“Yep ppl will post anything on social media for likes and views,” he said. “I have real feelings sometimes they are raw.”

Pratt did not apologize in the comment, and it’s unclear whether he has spoken to Ossai about the viral outburst.