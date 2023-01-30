Germaine Pratt Responds To Video Of Him Calling Out Joseph Ossai

CINCINNATI — Linebacker Germaine Pratt was visibly upset after the Bengals AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City.

A clip seemingly caught him calling out Joseph Ossai for hitting Patrick Mahomes on the final offensive play of the game to set up a game-winning field goal.

"Yep ppl will post anything on social media for likes and views. I have real feelings sometimes they are raw," Pratt commented. "If you love something as much I do sometimes things will be said in the heat of the moment.

"But I know what type of teammate I am. And what type of man I am. Trust me no love lost Im hurt. Remember some pol with hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always."

Check out the clip and Pratt's response.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Dominating Win Over the Buffalo Bills

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Offers Minor Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams

Joe Mixon Offers Up Huge Praise For Bengals' Offensive Line Following 27-10 Win Over Bills

NFL Announces Ron Torbert As AFC Championship Game Referee

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky: 'Joe Burrow's The Best Quarterback In Football'

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok