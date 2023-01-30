Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to become the Chargers’ new OC, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It was reported Sunday by The Dallas Morning News that he and Dallas agreed to mutually part ways.

The Cowboys confirmed the report on Monday in a press release.

“After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways. I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said in the statement.

Moore, 34, was an NFL quarterback from 2012 to ’17 and played for the Lions and Cowboys—the team he last played for before retiring in ’18. He immediately transitioned to coaching as quarterbacks coach for Dallas in ’18. Moore then was promoted to offensive coordinator in ’19. This past season, the Cowboys ranked fourth in the league in scoring (27.5 points per game) and 11th in total yards per game (354.9).

Moore now gets a chance to coach a talented offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles finished this season 10–7 under coach Brandon Staley, with a first-round playoff loss at Jacksonville.