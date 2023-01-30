Cowboys Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

A week after their season came to an end with a 19–12 loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys are making a significant coaching staff change.

Dallas and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to go their separate ways, according to David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. In his stead, head coach Mike McCarthy will take over play calling duties.

Moore, 34, had been in the position since the 2019 season after joining the Dallas coaching staff in ’18 as the team’s quarterbacks coach under Jason Garrett. Moore’s transition to coach immediately followed his playing career, which ended with a three-year stint in Dallas from ’15 to ’17.

The Cowboys finished the regular season ranked fourth in the league in scoring (27.5 points per game) and 11th in total yards per game (354.9). The season saw some regression from quarterback Dak Prescott, though, who led the NFL in interceptions thrown (15) and posted his worst quarterback rating (91.1) since 2017.

In 2021, Dallas led the NFL in scoring at 31.2 points per game, setting a franchise record for most points in a single season.