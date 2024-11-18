SI

2024 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 11: Bills, Steelers Earn Key Tiebreakers

Buffalo’s win over Kansas City puts them a half-game back for the AFC’s top seed, while Pittsburgh's win over the Ravens puts them in command of the AFC North.

Matt Verderame

Allen's 26-yard touchdown run sealed the Bills' 30-21 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Allen's 26-yard touchdown run sealed the Bills' 30-21 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday.
The AFC looks much different than it did a week ago.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 30–21, finally giving the two-time defending champions their first loss of the season. Suddenly, the Bills are in play for the top seed with the AFC East all but clinched.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have a 1.5 game lead on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North after beating them 18–16. The North has become a two-team race after seeing the Cincinnati Bengals lose on Sunday night in Los Angeles. 

And in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers, putting three teams a game behind the Arizona Cardinals in the sport’s tightest division.

But how does everyone stand in the playoff picture going to Monday night? Let’s break it all down.

Additionally, all playoff probabilities are courtesy of The Athletic’s model.

AFC: WHO’S IN

No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9–1, first place, AFC West

Remaining opponents over .500: 4

Playoff probability: 99%

Kansas City finally lost Sunday, ending the impossible dream of going undefeated. Still, the Chiefs remain the AFC’s top seed with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders on deck.

No. 2: Buffalo Bills

Record: 9–2, first place, AFC East

Remaining opponents over .500: 1

Playoff probability: 99%

Buffalo got its biggest win of the season, beating the Chiefs to earn a major tiebreaker while also pulling within a half-game of Kansas City for the top seed. The Bills now go on their bye week before hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

No. 3: Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 8–2, first place, AFC North

Remaining opponents over .500: 3

Playoff probability: 93%

The Steelers benefitted from three Baltimore turnovers and two missed field goals from Justin Tucker to win a key divisional game. Without scoring a touchdown, Pittsburgh won by way of six field goals. 

No. 4: Houston Texans

Record: 6–4, first place, AFC South

Remaining opponents over .500: 2

Playoff probability: 94%

Houston visits the woebegone Dallas Cowboys on Monday night before returning home to host the Tennessee Titans.

No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 7–3, second place, AFC West

Remaining opponents over .500: 4

Playoff probability: 94%

After almost blowing a 21-point, second-half lead, the Chargers found themselves just in time and marched 84 yards on three plays to win 34–27 over the Bengals. Now, the Ravens come to town on Monday night.

No. 6: Baltimore Ravens

Record: 7–4, second place, AFC North

Remaining opponents over .500: 4

Playoff probability: 95%

With the loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Ravens are now 1.5 games back in the division. The two teams will rematch later in the year, with Baltimore next facing the Chargers on Monday night.

No. 7: Denver Broncos

Record: 6–5, third place, AFC West

Remaining opponents over .500: 2

Playoff probability: 43%

With a resounding 38–6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Denver has gained better control of a playoff spot. The Broncos have the Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts next on the docket.

IN THE HUNT

Indianapolis Colts (5–6): With a last-minute win over the New York Jets, Anthony Richardson and the Colts remain in the race. Now, for a date with the one-loss Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Miami Dolphins (4–6): The Dolphins handled the Raiders on Sunday, staying in the hunt with the New England Patriots coming to town next.

Cincinnati Bengals (4–7): The Bengals could probably make the playoffs by winning out, but after losing to the Chargers in excruciating fashion, Cincinnati needs a miracle.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Goff tossed four touchdown passes and finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating in Detroit's 52-6 rout of Jacksonville on Sunday.

NFC: WHO’S IN

No. 1: Detroit Lions

Record: 9–1, first place, NFC North

Remaining opponents over .500: 3

Playoff probability: 99%

The Lions continue to destroy everyone in their path. Detroit put another 50-spot on the board, this time smoking the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s hard to argue they aren’t deserving of everyone’s top spot in the power rankings.

No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 8–2, first place, NFC East

Remaining opponents over .500: 3

Playoff probability: 99% 

The Eagles handled the Commanders on Thursday night in a battle for first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia now has a mini-bye prior to visiting the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday night.

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Record: 6–4, first place, NFC West

Remaining opponents over .500: 1

Playoff probability: 62%

Arizona has a bye week before getting back to action in Week 12, where the Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest.

No. 4: Atlanta Falcons

Record: 6–5, first place, NFC South

Remaining opponents over .500: 3

Playoff probability: 87%

Atlanta was waxed by the Broncos and although the loss stings from a seeding perspective, the Falcons are still in command of the NFC South. The big question is whether Atlanta can get back to the three seed.

No. 5: Minnesota Vikings

Record: 8–2, second place, NFC North

Remaining opponents over .500: 4

Playoff probability: 94%

Minnesota handled the Tennessee Titans with ease, keeping it within one game of the Lions in the NFC North. Up, next are the Chicago Bears before a three-game homestand.

No. 6: Green Bay Packers

Record: 7–3, third place, NFC North

Remaining opponents over .500: 2

Playoff probability: 79%

Green Bay needed to block a 45-yard field goal as time expired to beat Chicago, but the Packers found a way. It would be shocking if they don’t reach the postseason, but what seed is still very much up in the air. 

No. 7: Washington Commanders

Record: 7–4, second place, NFC East

Remaining opponents over .500: 2

Playoff probability: 89%

After losing to the Eagles, Washington is now 1.5 games back in the NFC East and, at least until it plays Philadelphia again in December, will be relegated to playing for a wild-card spot.

IN THE HUNT

Los Angeles Rams (5–5): The Rams were expected to handle the Patriots and did so behind four Matthew Stafford touchdown passes. Now, Los Angeles comes home to host the Eagles on Sunday night.

Seattle Seahawks (5–5): By beating San Francisco, the Seahawks moved up a spot in the division while also closing to within a game of the NFC West-leading Cardinals, whom they host on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers (5–5): San Francisco is still very much alive in the playoff picture, but urgency is growing. The Niners face a borderline must-win against the Packers next Sunday.

Published
Matt Verderame
MATT VERDERAME

Matt Verderame is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated covering the NFL. Before joining SI in March 2023, he wrote for wrote for FanSided and Awful Announcing. He hosts The Matt Verderame Show on Patreon and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. A proud father of two girls and lover of all Italian food, Verderame is an eternal defender of Rudy, the greatest football movie of all time.

