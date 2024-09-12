NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bengals Return to Arrowhead
It’s Week 2! Throw out everything you thought you knew about the NFL this offseason. Well, not really. Plenty of favorites won their season openers. Here at The MMQB, we broke down plenty of the action, including Conor Orr on the New York Jets’ loss in Aaron Rodgers’s return, Gilberto Manzano’s weekly Fact of Fiction and Matt Verderame on three plays you should watch again.
Now we’re on to Week 2, where big games include the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Arrowhead as they try to avoid an 0–2 start, the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers both looking for their first win (in a game without Jordan Love), and a divisional round rematch between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
