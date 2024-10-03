NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Vikings Face Jets in London
It’s Week 5! The calendar now says October and four teams have already hit their bye week. There have been surprises all over the league this season, from Sam Darnold’s perfect start with the Minnesota Vikings to Jayden Daniels turning into a sensation for the surging Washington Commanders.
It’s been a tough season for our game pickers, who have been tripped up by upsets galore. This week, the Vikings will put that perfect record to the test against the New York Jets in the first London game of the season. Plus, the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans will square off in a showdown between AFC contenders. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs are clinging to a 4–0 record despite a slew of injuries, and on Monday night they’ll host a New Orleans Saints team that was the talk of the league through two weeks but has fallen back to .500.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.