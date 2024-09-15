NFL Week 2 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
- Baltimore Ravens
- Arizona Cardinals
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Before Week 2 of the NFL regular season started, plenty had already happened.
The Buffalo Bills handled the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, winning 31–10 in Miami Gardens. However, the story is Tua Tagovailoa, who left with a concussion in the third quarter. For Tagovailoa, he has “no plans to retire,” according to a report.
Then there’s the injuries to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendonitis) and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (SC joint) landing on IR. McCaffrey will miss at least the required month, while Brown could miss the remainder of the regular season, but could return in time for the playoffs.
On the field, the New Orleans Saints battered the Dallas Cowboys in the early window, winning 44–19. Then there were the Cleveland Browns taking a 16–3 lead in the second half before holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars with an 18–13 victory. It’s a disastrous start for Jacksonville, as teams that begin 0–2 only make the playoffs 11.5% of the time.
In the late-afternoon window, it’s the Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City is trying to go 2–0 for the fifth time in Patrick Mahomes’s seven-year career, while Cincinnati looks to even its record at 1–1 after being upset last weekend by the New England Patriots.
We get a battle of young guns Sunday night, with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears visiting C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.
Jump To Week 2 Games
Sunday's results
Saints 44, Cowboys 19
My take: Are the Saints (2–0) for real? Sure looks like it early on. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has seen his unit rack up 91 points over the first two weeks, with Derek Carr accounting for two touchdowns. It’s early, but New Orleans might prove to be the surprise team of 2024. Then there’s the Cowboys (1–1), who after a stellar performance against the Browns, couldn’t get a single, meaningful stop. Next up, Dallas will host Baltimore.
Stock up: How could it not be Carr? After years of being seen as a game manager, Carr has been airing it out to Rashid Shaheed who already has two touchdowns of more than 55 yards.
Stock down: The Cowboys aren’t running well. After averaging 4.1 yards per carry in Week 1, that number dropped to 3.2 YPC against the Saints. With a renewed offensive line and a lackluster running back room, it’s an issue.
Up Next: Eagles at Saints, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 22
Buccaneers 20, Lions 16
My take: The Buccaneers (2–0) are making an early statement to the NFC. After blowing out the Commanders in Week 1, Tampa Bay went to Ford Field and held the powerful Lions (1–1) to 16 points. The defense allowed a whopping 463 yards compared to the Bucs gaining just 217, but the difference was Detroit was only 1-of-7 in the red zone. Conversely, Tampa Bay was 2-of-10 on third down and allowed five sacks, but made enough plays despite having only four drives that gained more than 15 yards.
Stock up: Chris Godwin has continued to cook. After catching eight passes on as many targets for 83 yards and a score, Godwin notched seven receptions on 117 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
Stock down: The Lions’ offense and situational football. Detroit is now 3-of-11 in the red zone while committing three turnovers. It’s the main reason the Lions are sitting 1–1 instead of 2–0.
Up Next: Broncos at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 22
Vikings 23, 49ers 17
My take: Shocker! Minnesota (2–0) might be better than we all thought after giving the Vikings lost J.J. McCarthy for the year with a torn meniscus this summer. The Vikings have gotten strong performances from Sam Darnold, who threw for 268 yards and two scores, including a 97-yard beauty to Justin Jefferson. In what is expected to be a very tough division, Minnesota is giving itself a chance to stay competitive with a strong start.
Stock up: It has to be Darnold. Now, we’ve seen this before. In 2021, he was an MVP candidate through three weeks and ended up being benched. But the combination of coach Kevin O’Connell and Darnold has proven intriguing.
Stock down: After signing a four-year, $120 million deal, Brandon Aiyuk has produced little. Through two games, Aiyuk has caught six passes for 71 yards. After sitting all summer, it might take a bit to get going.
Up Next: 49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Texans at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22
Raiders 26, Ravens 23
My take: In a stunning comeback, the Raiders (1–1) took down the Ravens (0–2) with 13 points in the fourth quarter. Gardner Minshew II helped bring Las Vegas back by going 30-of-38 for 276 yards despite being sacked five times. Lamar Jackson accounted for 282 total yards but threw a critical interception late.
Stock up: Brock Bowers looks excellent as a rookie. The first-round tight end caught nine passes for 98 yards, only behind Davante Adams in receiving yardage for the Raiders.
Stock down: Baltimore’s offensive line is remade, and it has been ugly early. While the Ravens have only allowed three sacks through two games, much of that is because of Jackson’s escapability.
Up Next: Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 22
Jets 24, Titans 17
My take: Aaron Rodgers was far from great, but the Jets (1–1) got a critical win over the Titans (0–2). New York’s defense was solid, forcing two Will Levis turnovers while sacking him four times. The Jets also stiffened in the red zone, only allowing a touchdown on one of four trips. As for Tennessee, the turnovers have been a killer. Levis fumbled on a botched shovel pass inside New York’s 15-yard line, and then tossed an interception. His erratic play was a large factor in Tennessee’s Week 1 loss as well.
Stock up: Breece Hall has been the do-it-all weapon for New York early on. Against the Titans, he carried 14 times for 62 yards while catching seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Stock down: Levis. Yes, the offensive line is an issue, but Levis’s turnovers could easily be the difference between being 0–2 and 2–0. If they don’t stop, coach Brian Callahan has a choice between Levis and Mason Rudolph.
Up Next: Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 19; Packers at Titans, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22
Chargers 26, Panthers 3
My take: The Chargers (2–0) have found their identity, and unfortunately for the Panthers, so have they. In Charlotte, Los Angeles ran for 219 yards after gaining 176 on the ground in a Week 1 win over the Raiders. Justin Herbert hasn’t been asked to do much, and considering Greg Roman is the offensive coordinator, don’t expect that to change. Meanwhile, the Panthers (0–2) don’t resemble a football team, gaining 348 total yards through two games. It’s going to be a long, long year for Carolina.
Stock up: J.K. Dobbins looks like a resurgent back. After playing just nine games across the past two years, Dobbins has looked fantastic early for the Chargers with 266 rushing yards thus far.
Stock down: Dave Canales is going to be forced into benching Bryce Young if things don't change. He threw two interceptions in Week 1 against the Saints, completing 13-of-30 passes. He was worse against the Chargers, going 18-of-26 for 84 yards with a pick. It’s awful football.
Up Next: Chargers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 22
Packers 16, Colts 10
My take: Indianapolis (0–2) is in trouble, and Green Bay (1–1) is buying time. The Colts are still winless despite playing a Packers team without Jordan Love, who is out with a sprained MCL. Bottom line: Coach Shane Steichen has to figure out an efficient passing game. Anthony Richardson has produced highlights but little else despite having legit targets in Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell. As for Green Bay, the Packers are staying afloat until Love returns.
Stock up: Matt LaFleur deserves major credit. Malik Willis isn’t ready to be an NFL starter, and the Packers knew it. They only threw the ball 14 times and controlled the game, largely because of a great game plan and a suffocating defense.
Stock down: The Colts need more from the run defense. Indianapolis allowed 213 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry last week, and then let the Packers go for 261 yards on the ground. It’s a serious, season-wrecking problem.
Up Next: Bears at Colts, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Packers at Titans, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22
Browns 18, Jaguars 13
My take: While the Browns (1–1) didn’t look like a juggernaut, this is about the Jaguars (0–2). Jacksonville got virtually nothing from its offense, with Trevor Lawrence going 14-of-30 for 220 yards. Lawrence was also sacked four times, as the offensive line caved in time and again. Lawrence’s counterpart, Deshaun Watson, threw for 186 yards on 5.5 yards per attempt, but calls for his benching will subside with Cleveland’s victory.
Stock up: Although the Jaguars are winless, Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a star. Thomas has drawn multiple pass interference penalties through two weeks while also catching six passes for 141 yards. Jacksonville needs plenty to turn around its offense, but Thomas could be a leader in any resurgence.
Stock down: Lawrence. After failing to throw for 40 yards in the second half of last week’s loss to the Dolphins, Lawrence came out and didn’t complete half of his throws against Cleveland. He’s getting paid $55 million per year, and isn’t playing like a star.
Up Next: Giants at Browns, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 23
Seahawks 23, Patriots 20 (OT)
My take: The Seahawks (2–0) haven’t looked great, but they’re undefeated after wins over the Broncos and Patriots (1–1). Geno Smith led the way with 327 passing yards and a touchdown, while Seattle rushed for only 46 yards on 19 carries. For New England, it’s a disappointing loss, but the Patriots ran for 185 yards on 5.1 yards per carry, one week after rushing for 170 in a win last week over the Bengals.
Stock up: After being a first-round pick last year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was solid with 628 receiving yards. On Sunday, he posted his first 100-yard performance in the NFL with 117 yards on 12 catches.
Stock down: Zach Charbonnet was expected to be a nice second option behind Kenneth Walker III coming into last year, but he’s yet to produce. After totaling 462 yards as a rookie, Charbonnet has 50 rushing yards on 22 carries in two games this season.
Up Next: Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 19
Commanders 21, Giants 18
My take: Jayden Daniels got his first NFL win, and he earned it. Despite being sacked five times and leaving the game briefly with injured ribs, Daniels posted 270 total yards while going 23-of-29 passing, giving Washington (1–1) a significant win. For the Giants (0–2), it’s more misery. New York couldn’t hold off Washington after taking an early lead, scoring only six points in the second half.
Stock up: Despite being on the losing end, Giants receiver Malik Nabers was great. He caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, giving New York a chance. In what appears to be a lost season, Nabers could be a bright spot.
Stock down: Washington’s offensive line. The Commanders allowed seven sacks through two games, putting Daniels on the run early and often.
Up Next: Giants at Browns, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 22; Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 23
Thursday's result
Bills 31, Dolphins 10
My take: A statement win from Buffalo (2–0) was overshadowed by another concussion for Tua Tagovailoa, his third confirmed concussion since the start of 2022. For Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, the future is uncertain. Miami (1–1) will likely start Skylar Thompson next Sunday in Seattle and then go from there. As for the Bills, they look every bit the power they’ve been in recent years, averaging 32.5 points per game to start the year.
Stock up: Von Miller looks great. After not posting a sack last season in his return from a torn ACL, the 35-year-old has two already and has an array of moves working. He’s a game-changer for the wounded Buffalo defense.
Stock down: Miami receivers not named Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. This offseason, Odell Beckham Jr. was signed to help bolster the depth behind the Dolphins’ stars. Instead, in two games, the other receivers have combined for two catches and 18 yards. Woof.
Up Next: Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 23; Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 22