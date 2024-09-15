Tua Tagovailoa Has 'No Plans to Retire,' per Report
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is apparently not ready to hang up his helmet for good despite suffering his fourth concussion in five years last Thursday night vs. the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
There's been a major question mark surrounding Tagovailoa's future since he suffered the concussion on Thursday. Some fans and even coaches, like Las Vegas Raiders' Antonio Pierce, called for Tagovailoa to retire, but the quarterback reportedly isn't ready to.
"My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay. "In fact, his eyes are ready on returning to the football field. As far as when that goes, we simply do not know. ... He will be healthy enough to play when he is healthy enough to play when he and his doctors decide that."
As Rapoport said in the video, Tagovailoa and his doctors will decide on any potential return. He is scheduled to meet with neurologists early this week, and he will surely learn more answers then.
Coach Mike McDaniel hasn't offered any hints on a timeline for Tagovailoa as that's been the least of his worries, he admitted after Thursday's game. He said he just wants Tagovailoa to be healthy and happy.
At age 26, Tagovailoa is in his fifth NFL season. He led the league in passing yards last season with 4,624 yards.