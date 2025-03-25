2025 AFC Free Agency Team Grades: Who Passed and Who Failed
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
Perhaps the biggest benefit for teams during a watered-down year for free agency was how many of them focused on retaining key players and saved their splash moves for April’s NFL draft.
It was easy for the Tennessee Titans to be one of those teams, especially after all the free-agency misses last year. But it was easy for them to wait for the draft to fill their quarterback vacancy because the Titans own the No. 1 pick.
There were other teams in the AFC that didn’t have the luxury of playing it safe in free agency. The New England Patriots needed an influx of talent and spent nearly $300 million, mostly on the defensive side.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were done with their conservative approaches and went all-in to acquire DK Metcalf, a move that could look better if they’re able to get Aaron Rodgers to sign.
As for the Cleveland Browns, they had no choice but to wait for the draft due to the Deshaun Watson trade that continues to hurt them after three years. Waiting didn’t turn out to be a benefit for them.
Here are grades for every AFC team after free agency.
Baltimore Ravens: C-
Notable moves: WR DeAndre Hopkins (one year, $6 million), LT Ronnie Stanley (three years, $60 million), QB Cooper Rush (two years, $12.2 million)
The Ravens didn’t make an aggressive all-in move to possibly get them over the playoff hump like last year when they added Derrick Henry. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing for a stacked roster that already had minimal cap space before re-signing Stanley. Baltimore will need to find impact players through the draft, especially at wide receiver, because adding a 32-year-old Hopkins likely won’t be enough. They could also use another edge rusher. It’s going to be hard for Kyle Van Noy to top what he did last year as he heads into his age-34 season.
Buffalo Bills: B-
Notable moves: QB Josh Allen (six years, $330 million), LB Terrel Bernard (four years, $50 million), edge Joey Bosa (one year, $12.6 million), WR Josh Palmer (three years, $36 million), edge Greg Rousseau (four years, $80 million), WR Khalil Shakir (four years, $60.2 million)
The Bills were wise to reward their star quarterback with a pay bump after an MVP season. But their bets on former Chargers Bosa and Palmer seem a bit underwhelming considering how inconsistent both have been the past few seasons. Palmer, 25, showed flashes of being an impact player in L.A., but had way too many quiet outings. Bosa, 29, might not be the same player after a few injury-riddled seasons. Buffalo will again lean on its core group to get it done in the playoffs. The front office certainly believes in them after locking down a handful of the key starters, overlooking the postseason shortcomings against Kansas City.
Cincinnati Bengals: C
Notable moves: WR Ja’Marr Chase (four years, $161 million), TE Mike Gesicki (three years, $25.5 million), WR Tee Higgins (four years, $115 million), DT B.J. Hill (three years, $33 million)
You can no longer call the Bengals cheap after Chase and Higgins signed massive extensions, but you can question whether this team knows how to find defensive talent. Cincinnati hasn’t addressed a lackluster defense that often failed Joe Burrow and his high-scoring offense last season. After years of whiffing on draft picks, it’s not a given this team will add impact defensive players once they’re on the clock come April. The Bengals also have holes to address on a sluggish offensive line that might have gotten worse after the departures of Alex Cappa and Trent Brown.
Cleveland Browns: F
Notable moves: DT Maliek Collins (two years, $20 million), edge Myles Garrett (four years, $160 million), edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (one year, $4.75 million), QB Kenny Pickett (traded from the Eagles)
Once again, the Browns were handcuffed during free agency because of the horrendous trade and extension for Deshaun Watson, who might miss all of the 2025 season due to re-injuring his Achilles. This team should strongly consider drafting a quarterback in the first two rounds or the “Dawg Pound” could be forced to watch 17 games of Pickett starting. But, hey, at least Garrett saw enough millions to overlook a poor roster that has holes on both sides of the ball. Cleveland has a suspect offensive line, depth issues at the skill positions and Garrett needs more help on the defensive front. Perhaps the Browns would have been better off trading Garrett for a bounty of picks and resetting.
Denver Broncos: B+
Notable moves: TE Evan Engram (two years, $23 million), LB Dre Greenlaw (three years, $35 million), S Talanoa Hufanga (three years, $45 million), DT D.J. Jones (three years, $39 million)
The Broncos might benefit the most from the San Francisco 49ers’ mass player exodus if Greenlaw and Hufanga regain their top forms after battling injuries last season. Both provide toughness and outstanding instincts, possibly turning a stout defense into a top-five unit in 2025. Engram is also a risky bet because he’s coming off an injury-filled season, and he’s also on the wrong side of 30, but he produced 114 receptions two seasons ago. Engram could be the ideal security blanket for quarterback Bo Nix. If Denver lands impact players at wide receiver and edge rusher through the draft, it could make serious noise in the AFC West this upcoming season.
Houston Texans: C-
Notable moves: OT Trent Brown (one year, $3 million), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (traded from the Eagles), edge Danielle Hunter (one year, $35.5 million), WR Christian Kirk (traded from the Jaguars), OT Cam Robinson (one year, $14.5 million), Derek Stingley Jr. (three years, $90 million), OG Laken Tomlinson (one year, $4.5 million)
I’ll refrain from knocking the Texans as much as other pundits for trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil and offensive guard Kenyon Green. Despite Tunsil’s individual accomplishments, Houston’s offensive line wasn’t getting the job done as a collective group, which extends further than last season’s poor pass blocking—they also couldn’t produce in the running game in 2023. It was probably time to make drastic changes, and Houstin did it by saving money and gaining draft picks via trades. And the Texans quickly gained backup plans with the signings of Brown and Robinson. But this offensive line makeover could derail this team’s season if the Texans don’t find quality blockers for C.J. Stroud through the draft.
Indianapolis Colts: D+
Notable moves: S Camryn Bynum (four years, $60 million), QB Daniel Jones (one year, $14 million), CB Charvarius Ward (three years, $60 million)
There’s probably been enough of a sample size on Jones to know he won’t have a career resurgence in Indianapolis. But he’s at least good enough to push Anthony Richardson in training camp, possibly leading to a bounce-back season for the 2023 first-round pick. It’s now or never for Richardson, who will have to play behind an offensive line that parted ways with Will Fries and Ryan Kelly, who both signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Also, the Colts might have overpaid for Bynum, but new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has a productive way of utilizing safeties. Indianapolis also needs to add more talent on the defensive front unless Laiatu Latu makes a giant leap in his second season.
Jacksonville Jaguars: B+
Notable moves: WR Dyami Brown (one year, $10 million), C Robert Hainsey (three years, $21 million), CB Jourdan Lewis (three years, $30 million), OL Patrick Mekari (three years, $37.5 million), S Eric Murray (three years, $22.5 million)
This free agency group lacks star power, but the Jaguars made a handful of underrated, savvy moves that could pay off the same way it did for GM Adam Peters during his first season with the Washington Commanders. New GM James Gladstone didn’t overpay to address roster needs, signing talented players who weren’t valued enough from their prior teams. Brown could make a solid downfield tandem with Brian Thomas Jr. And Trevor Lawrence might finally have a quality starting five on the offensive line after the signings of Mekari and Hainsey. But this team can’t miss with their No. 5 pick in the NFL draft. They need more blue-chip talent after going bargain hunting in free agency.
Kansas City Chiefs: C+
Notable moves: WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (one year, $11 million), LB Nick Bolton (three years, $45 million), OT Jaylon Moore (two years, $30 million), OG Trey Smith (franchise tag, $23.4 million)
The Chiefs found a way to keep Brown, Bolton and Smith, but they took a hit after trading All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. GM Brett Veach deserves the benefit of the doubt when parting with key starters a year too early rather than a year too late. He often finds productive ways to fill key departures, and gained a fourth-round pick for sending Thuney to Chicago. If Kansas City is right about Moore, Trent Williams’s backup in San Francisco, this could be a better offensive line in 2025, perhaps enough to send Patrick Mahomes & Co. to another AFC title game.
Las Vegas Raiders: B
Notable moves: OG Alex Cappa (two years, $11 million), S Jeremy Chinn (two years, $16 million), edge Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million), edge Malcolm Koonce (one year, $12 million), RB Raheem Mostert (one year, $2.1 million), QB Geno Smith (traded from the Seahawks)
The Raiders relinquished a third-round pick for Smith and could be forced to hand him a lucrative contract extension before training camp. That’s a steep price for a top-15 quarterback, maybe top 12 on his best days. But there’s no denying the Raiders drastically improved at the position and could now be a fringe wild-card team for making the risky trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Las Vegas is still far from a finished product, but this team at least wasn’t stuck waiting for a 41-year-old Rodgers to make up his mind and now doesn’t have to draft the second-best QB in this year’s underwhelming class. But the Silver & Black better have an ideal long-term plan at quarterback because Smith probably won’t be the one to make them Super Bowl contenders. But he’s good enough to keep teams competitive.
Los Angeles Chargers: B-
Notable moves: OG Mekhi Becton (two years, $20 million), TE Tyler Conklin (one year, $3 million), RB Najee Harris (one year, $9.25 million), edge Khalil Mack (one year, $18 million), WR Mike Williams (one year, $6 million)
The partnership of coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz stuck to their philosophy of building through the trenches and not overpaying for wide receivers. Chargers fans hated not seeing a flashy free-agent wide receiver team up with Justin Herbert, but Higgins didn’t hit the open market and L.A. was never going to get in a bidding war for DK Metcalf. That left the Chargers with an older group of wide receivers, some with injury concerns, that weren’t worth the asking price. After selecting Ladd McConkey in the second round last year, it was probably the right move to wait to draft another wide receiver this year. But upgrades were made in free agency, with the rushing attack getting a boost from the arrivals of Becton and Harris.
Miami Dolphins: C-
Notable moves: OG James Daniels (three years, $24 million), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (one year, $4 million), QB Zach Wilson (one year, $6 million), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (two years, $6.5 million)
For the second consecutive offseason, the Dolphins parted with key in-house free agents with the hopes of bargain signings paying off come the regular season. That approach didn’t work last season partly because of injuries. Safety Jevon Holland walked to New York, leaving a gaping hole behind him. Melifonwu isn’t as versatile as Holland, but he was a steady playmaker for the Detroit Lions the past few seasons. Perhaps the best move this team made was adding a quality insurance plan in Wilson in case Tua Tagovailoa deals with injuries again. Mike McDaniel could be the next offensive-minded coach to revitalize the career of a former first-round QB.
New England Patriots: A
Notable moves: C Garrett Bradbury (two years, $12 million), CB Carlton Davis III (three years, $60 million), edge Harold Landry III (three years, $43.5 million), OT Morgan Moses (three years, $24 million), LB Robert Spillane (three years, $37 million), DT Milton Williams (four years, $104 million)
Ignore the fact that the Patriots overpaid for Williams and put more emphasis on who his new coach will be in New England. Mike Vrabel could have an impressive defense after his new team loaded up on that side of the ball. Yes, Williams won’t have Jalen Carter next to him, but there are playmakers in all three phases of this defense, which was already good to begin with. Williams might never be a bonafide star defensive tackle, but he’s known for making clutch plays and could do more of the same next to fellow newcomers Landry, Spillane, and especially if defensive tackle Christian Barmore can overcome his health issues. After the splash defensive moves, Vrabel and the Patriots can focus on adding weapons through the draft for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who could have a better offensive line with the arrival of Bradbury and Moses.
New York Jets: C
Notable moves: S Andre Cisco (one year, $10 million) QB Justin Fields (two years, $40 million), DT Derrick Nnadi (contract N/A), LB Jamien Sherwood (three years, $45 million), CB Brandon Stephens (three years, $36 million)
I might be in the minority here, but Fields’s athleticism and college connection with Garrett Wilson make him an upgrade over Rodgers, who constantly relied on long drives last year because of his lack of mobility. Instead of a rhythm-and-timing offense, Fields could make this offense a dangerous rushing team, possibly leading to an uptick in downfield shots. But the Jets didn’t do much after adding Fields, neglecting the holes at right tackle and cornerback after the departures of Moses and D.J. Reed, respectively.
Pittsburgh Steelers: C+
Notable moves: WR DK Metcalf (traded from the Seahawks; five years, $150 million), LB Malik Harrison (two years, $10 million), QB Mason Rudolph (two years, $8 million), CB Darius Slay (one year, $10 million)
The Steelers made sure to land the best skill player available during a free agency that lacked star power, and perhaps you can say the same about the receiver prospects in this year’s draft. It cost Pittsburgh a second-round pick and $150 million to acquire Metcalf, but they needed to be aggressive after many conservative seasons for coach Mike Tomlin. And they had the cap space to do it due to the lack of a franchise quarterback on this roster. Perhaps the Metcalf trade could end up being disastrous if the Steelers are forced to start Rudolph or turn back to Russell Wilson. But signs point to them signing Rodgers, which could bump up their grade to a B. It’s just tough to count on another stellar Rodgers season before he turns 42 in December.
Tennessee Titans: D
Notable moves: LB Cody Barton (three years, $21 million), DL Dre’Mont Jones (one year, $10 million), OT Dan Moore Jr. (four years, $82 million), OG Kevin Zeitler (one year, $9 million)
It’s hard to trust this team after all the misses in free agency last year, leading to a few new decision makers in Tennessee. But offensive line coach Bill Callahan could help Moore find consistency, possibly making him the final piece to producing a stout offensive line group that already includes former first-round picks JC Latham and Peter Skoronski. It will be critical for this offseason plan to come to fruition because all signs point toward Miami QB Cam Ward being the top pick in April’s draft. He’s going to need to stay upright to develop under the guidance of coach Brian Callahan, who failed to get Will Levis going last season.