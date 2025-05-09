2025 AFC North Offseason Report Card: Steelers’ Grade Assumes Aaron Rodgers Signs
For the second time in as many years, the Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North. And for the second time in as many years, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached the playoffs as a wild-card team, only to be bounced in the opening round.
This offseason, the Ravens and Steelers did nothing but continue to assert themselves as likely postseason contenders. Baltimore stayed patient, making very few moves beyond adding its new draft class, while Pittsburgh added star receiver DK Metcalf and will presumably bring quarterback Aaron Rodgers aboard.
In Ohio, the Cincinnati Bengals held together their phenomenal offense, extending Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, an effort matched only by their inability to fix any part of their porous defense. And in Cleveland, the Browns continue to appear as bottom-feeders, without a reliable quarterback or much tangible hope heading into 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Offseason Grade: A-
Key additions: WR DK Metcalf, QB Mason Rudolph, DT Derrick Harmon, RB Kenneth Gainwell
Key losses: WR Mike Williams, DT Larry Ogunjobi, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, LB Elandon Roberts, QB Russell Wilson, WR Van Jefferson, IOL James Daniels, WR George Pickens
This grade assumes the Steelers add Aaron Rodgers. If that doesn’t happen, Pittsburgh is in the familiar spot of having a good roster eventually submarined by sub-par quarterback play.
With Rodgers, this is a team worth noting in an AFC that has long been about the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Ravens. Pittsburgh did well to add a star in Metcalf before it traded mercurial George Pickens to the Cowboys this week. And while running back Najee Harris left in free agency, the Steelers added third-round back Kaleb Johnson to pair with Jaylen Warren.
Defensively, general manager Omar Khan signed corner Darius Slay to a one-year deal while drafting Harmon in the first round to play alongside Cam Heyward. It’s hard to argue with what Pittsburgh did this offseason … provided Rodgers shows up.
Baltimore Ravens
Offseason Grade: B
Key additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, S Malaki Starks, CB Chidobe Awuzie, edge Mike Green
Key losses: CB Brandon Stephens, OL Patrick Mekari, K Justin Tucker
As noted above, the Ravens largely stood pat throughout the offseason. Of their key losses, the biggest was kicker Justin Tucker, who was released Monday after a subpar 2024 season amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations. Tucker spent 13 years with Baltimore and arguably authored the greatest regular-season résumé of any kicker in NFL history, making a league-record 89.1% of all field goal attempts.
The Ravens can withstand the losses of Brandon Stephens and Patrick Mekari, especially with some younger talent from last year’s draft. Corner T.J. Tampa and right tackle Roger Rosengarten are set for big roles in 2025.
In the draft, general manager Eric DeCosta added to the defense with Starks and Green, the latter of whom is a value talent-wise in the second round, but was also there in large part because of a pair of sexual assault allegations in his background.
Cincinnati Bengals
Offseason Grade: C
Key additions: G Lucas Patrick, RB Samaje Perine, DL Shemar Stewart, LB Oren Burks
Key losses: OT Trent Brown, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Mike Hilton
Last season was a nightmare for the Bengals. Chase won the receiver’s triple crown (receptions, yards, touchdowns) while Joe Burrow had an MVP-worthy season, including leading the league in passing, yet the Bengals still failed to make the playoffs because of their 25th-ranked defense.
Cincinnati was expected to attack its defensive issues, whether in free agency or the draft. Instead, the Bengals did little to improve, except for the selection of Stewart in the first round. The secondary remains the same sans the loss of Hilton, while the front seven didn’t get a meaningful veteran addition.
Essentially, the defensive improvements will need to be from Stewart and new coordinator Al Golden, who takes over from Lou Anarumo, one of the more respected coaches in the league.
Cleveland Browns
Offseason Grade: D
Key additions: LB Jerome Baker, DT Mason Graham, QB Shedur Sanders, QB Joe Flacco, QB Kenny Pickett
Key losses: QB Jameis Winston, RB Nick Chubb, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
How many quarterbacks do the Browns have to roster for training camp to finally find the answer they’ve been searching for? Cleveland is doing all it can to find someone without the luxury of having an ideal answer, with general manager Andrew Berry drafting Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, while trading for Pickett and signing Flacco.
For Cleveland, nothing matters if it can’t get something out of the sport’s paramount position. Should the Browns find an unexpected bit of quality there, the next question is whether Cleveland has enough around the quarterback? Last season, the Browns surrendered the most sacks in the AFC and didn’t do anything to upgrade their offensive line. As for offensive skill-position talent, rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are in tow, along with veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku.
The Browns get a poor grade because the quarterback situation is a disaster, the offensive line is still poor, and the weapons are lackluster unless the rookies are awesome.