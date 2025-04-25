SI

2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft

Projecting Friday night’s 69 picks with Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders, Kyle McCord and other big names still on the board.

Daniel Flick

Milroe is considered the best running quarterback in this draft class.
Milroe is considered the best running quarterback in this draft class. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft started as expected Thursday night, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1. But then the Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest trade of the first round, sending several picks to the Cleveland Browns to draft two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado with the second pick. The New York Giants also made a big move after selecting Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick. The Giants made a deal with the Houston Texans to move up to No. 25, where they picked Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Ready for more? Here’s how Rounds 2 and 3 may shake out on Friday night in Green Bay.

33. Cleveland Browns

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees held the same role in 2023 at Alabama, Milroe’s first year as the starter. The two very well could reconnect in the NFL. 

34. Houston Texans

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Texans’ hopes of adding an offensive lineman dissipated with a few late picks Thursday night. They’ll gladly give another weapon to quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Burden’s sudden, elusive play style generates explosives.

35. Tennessee Titans

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

With no scheduled picks the remainder of Day 2, Tennessee may opt to address its pass rush here—but it can also make Ward happy with a standout pass catcher to grow alongside.

36. Cleveland Browns

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Browns quickly give their new quarterback a fellow newcomer in the offensive backfield in Henderson, a versatile three-down back who spent the past four years playing down the road in Columbus.

37. Las Vegas Raiders

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Raiders have a heavy Michigan presence in Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek, and Johnson’s medical-related fall down draft boards should end early in the second round.

38. New England Patriots

Femi Oladejo, edge, UCLA

Once an inside linebacker, Oladejo slid to the defensive line and flourished. He’s athletic, physical and is further ahead than expected with his rush nuance.

39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)

Mike Green, edge, Marshall

Another surprising faller from the first day, Green has too much pass-rush production and athleticism to slide much further. The Bears snag a nice value pick here.

Former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough
Shough, who passed for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, will turn 26 in September. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

40. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

The Saints are high on Shough, who will turn 26 in September and has a lengthy injury history. But, he’s loaded with tools—size, arm talent and play extension—to be a quality pro passer.

41. Chicago Bears

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

After adding flash in first-round tight end Colston Loveland, the Bears add a powerful, bruising ballcarrier.

42. New York Jets

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Jets bypassed Tyler Warren in the first round but add an athletic tight end with strong bloodlines in the second.

43. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori has a tantalizing combination of size and speed, but his instincts pushed him down the board. He’d be a fun piece on the back end of San Francisco’s defense.

44. Dallas Cowboys

Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College

Lanky, athletic and ultra productive, Ezeiruaku has the tools to be an early impact player. He received plenty of Round 1 buzz before sliding to Day 2.

45. Indianapolis Colts

Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

A right tackle in college, Savaiinaea adds solid power and lateral agility to the interior of the Colts’ offensive line.

46. Los Angeles Rams

Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Rams were linked to Amos with their first-round pick at No. 26 before trading down. They still land the physical, disruptive corner.

47. Arizona Cardinals

Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

After adding to its interior defensive line Thursday, the Cardinals get more juice off the edge in Jackson, whose size, athleticism and production in the SEC creates an intriguing combination.

48. Miami Dolphins

Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Athletic, fiery, rangy and scheme versatile, Turner is a quality run defender who needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal and plan. Miami needs help on its interior, and Turner has the talent to provide it—eventually.

49. Cincinnati Bengals

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

An ultra-productive ballhawk with range and instincts, Watts gives Cincinnati the playmaker its back line desperately needs.

50. Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Athletic and snappy with the chance to hit big plays and win in tight quarters, Williams fits well with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp in Seattle.

51. Denver Broncos

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Schwesinger is big, rangy and instinctual—three traits that may push him up the draft board. Denver doesn’t have a pressing need at linebacker, but it has expressed interest in Schwesinger, who may be too good to pass up at this point.

52. Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Loose and athletic with the speed to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally, Arroyo is one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in the class and would fit nicely in the Seahawks’ offense.

 53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Revel is big, long, fast and physical. Tampa Bay needs help on the perimeter, and Revel, who missed all but three games in 2024 due to a torn ACL, has the tools to be a quality long-term answer.

54. Green Bay Packers

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Packers snapped their streak of not taking receivers in the first round, bypassing corner. Morrison has first-round talent—he’s loose, fluid and productive, and was a projected first-round pick before a hip injury cost him the second half of the 2024 season.

55. Los Angeles Chargers

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Undersized but fast, fluid and a quality punt returner, Noel gives the Chargers another weapon next to Ladd McConkey.

56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)

T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

The Bills did a lot of work on cornerbacks and defensive tackles, and after addressing the former in Round 1, they’ll turn to the latter in Round 2. Sanders is quick, athletic and powerful—a blend of traits that give him a lofty ceiling on Buffalo’s defensive line.

57. Carolina Panthers (from Rams)

J.T. Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State

Tuimoloau is seasoned and ready-made with a deep bag of pass-rush moves and quality edge setting. The Panthers bypassed addressing their defense in the first round, but Tuimoloau can help in 2025.

58. Houston Texans

Marcus Mbow, OT/G, Purdue

The Texans were tied to offensive tackles and guards in the first round before trading down. Mbow is athletic enough to offer guard/tackle versatility, though his future is likely at guard.

59. Baltimore Ravens

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Alexander is big, long and powerful, which translates well to the physical nature of the AFC North.

60. Detroit Lions

Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

They don’t come much bigger than the 6' 6", 332-pound Collins, whose power and physicality at the point of attack should intrigue Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

61. Washington Commanders

Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Long, physical and disruptive, Thomas fits Commanders coach Dan Quinn’s mold on the perimeter.

62. Buffalo Bills 

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Mukuba had five interceptions in 2024. He’s athletic, physical and aggressive, and he’d be a quality addition to the back end of the Bills’ secondary.

Iowa Hawkeyes RB Kaleb Johnson
Johnson rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for the Hawkeyes. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

The Chiefs’ offense is dynamic, which is nothing new. But add a runner in Johnson who’s big, has good vision, and can carry a heavier workload in the rushing game, and the offense only gets better.

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Likely an earlier pick if not for a torn ACL suffered in his second game, Winston is physical enough to play in the box while having the range and experience to line up at single-high.

Round 3

65. New York Giants: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans): Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

67. Cleveland Browns: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers
Ewers passed for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

69. New England Patriots: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

71. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

72. Chicago Bears: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green State

73. New York Jets: Terrence Ferguson, TE, Oregon

74. Carolina Panthers: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

75. San Francisco 49ers: Princely Umanmielen, edge, Ole Miss

76. Dallas Cowboys: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

77. New England Patriots (from Falcons): Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

78. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Burch, edge, Oregon

79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders): Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

82. Seattle Seahawks: Bradyn Swinson, DE, LSU

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

85. Denver Broncos: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

87. Green Bay Packers: Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings): Nohl Williams, CB, Kansas State

89. Houston Texans: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

90. Los Angeles Rams: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

91. Baltimore Ravens: Ashton Gillotte, edge, Louisville

92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders): Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

93. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders): Marcus Mbow, OT/G, Purdue

94. Cleveland Browns (from Bills): Emery Jones Jr., OT/G, LSU

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Kennard, edge, South Carolina

97. Minnesota Vikings: Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

98. Miami Dolphins: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

99. Houston Texans: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

100. San Francisco 49ers: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

101. Atlanta Falcons: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

102. Detroit Lions: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan

