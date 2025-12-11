2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 15: Who’s In and Who’s Out
It’s playoff-clinching time in the NFL, or at least it could be with the right results in Week 15.
In the AFC, the Broncos and Patriots could punch their proverbial postseason tickets on Sunday with wins over the Packers and Bills, respectively. Otherwise, they could get in with ties and losses from other teams (see below), or if both the Texans and Colts lose.
Meanwhile, the Rams can reach the postseason with a win over the Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in the late window.
With all that established, let’s look at the playoff picture, starting with the AFC.
AFC: WHO’S IN
No. 1: Denver Broncos
Record: 11–2 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: 99%
The Broncos will face the Packers at home on Sunday. A win would mean clinching a playoff spot for the second consecutive season.
No. 2: New England Patriots
Record: 11–2 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 99%
New England can not only secure a playoff berth with a victory, but can also take care of the AFC East by beating Buffalo at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 9–4 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 96%
The Jaguars are trying to hold onto the AFC South after beating the Colts last week. This Sunday, the Jets will visit Jacksonville.
No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 7–6 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 66%
Pittsburgh beat the Ravens last weekend in Baltimore and will now host the 6–7 Dolphins on Monday night.
No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 9–4 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 65%
After beating the Eagles in overtime on Monday night, the Chargers are on a short week and on the road, and will face the Chiefs in a virtual elimination game for Kansas City on Sunday.
No. 6: Buffalo Bills
Record: 9–4 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 98%
Buffalo rallied to beat the Bengals in Week 14 after trailing by double digits. Now, the Bills will try to keep their faint hopes alive for the AFC East with a trip to Foxborough to play the Patriots.
No. 7: Houston Texans
Record: 8–5 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 93%
The Texans have won five consecutive games. This week, Houston stays at home and will take on the Jacoby Brissett-led Cardinals on Sunday.
NFC: WHO’S IN
No. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Record: 10–3 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 98%
The Rams will attempt to make the playoffs on Sunday, taking on a desperate 8–5 Lions team that may need to win out.
No. 2: Green Bay Packers
Record: 9–3–1 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 96%
Green Bay won a crucial game on Sunday against the Bears and will now head on the road for a tough interconference matchup with the Broncos at Mile High.
No. 3: Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 8–5 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 95%
Philadelphia is on a three-game losing streak. The good news? The Eagles will face old friend Kenny Pickett and the Raiders at home this weekend.
No. 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 7–6 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 67%
The Buccaneers will be take on the moribund Falcons this Thursday night, who will be starting Kirk Cousins in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr.
No. 5: Seattle Seahawks
Record: 10–3 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 98%
Seattle will be trying to chase down the Rams in the NFC West for home-field advantage and should, at a minimum, hold steady this week. The Seahawks are a double-digit favorite at home against the Daniel Jones-less Colts.
No. 6: San Francisco 49ers
Record: 9–4 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: 92%
San Francisco comes out of its bye week to host the two-win Titans and rookie Cam Ward. With a win, the Niners will either tie for the top spot in the division or remain one game back.
No. 7: Chicago Bears
Record: 9–4 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 68%
After losing to the Packers in a tightly contested affair on Sunday, the Bears will be hoping to bounce back in frigid temperatures at home against the lowly Browns.
Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios
AFC
Broncos (11–2) vs. Packers (9-3-1), 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
- Broncos win OR
- Broncos tie plus Chargers loss OR
- Broncos tie plus Jaguars loss OR
- Broncos tie plus Texans loss or tie OR
- Broncos tie plus Colts loss or tie OR
- Texans loss or tie, plus Colts loss or tie as long as both games don't end in a tie.
Patriots (11–2) vs. Bills (9-4), 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
New England clinches the AFC East division title with a win.
New England clinches a playoff berth with:
- Patriots win OR
- Patriots tie plus Chargers loss OR
- Patriots tie plus Texans loss or tie OR
- Patriots tie plus Colts loss or tie OR
- Patriots tie plus Jaguars loss OR
- Texans loss or tie plus Colts loss or tie, as long as both games don't end in a tie.
NFC
Rams (10–3) vs. Lions (8–5), 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with a win.