2025 NFL Schedule: AFC Team Record Predictions
With the 2025 NFL schedule release behind us, it’s time to examine each docket and make some predictions.
Last year in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs went 15–2, earning the conference’s top seed while winning their ninth consecutive AFC West title. Due to that success, Kansas City has the unenviable task of a first-place schedule, along with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. In an odd twist, this is the second consecutive year all three teams will face each other due to their prior success.
Even with that added difficulty, it’s tough to see any of those four teams struggling to reach the playoffs in January. The big question is who will join them after watching a tight race that went down to Week 18 a season ago, as the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals all fought for the final wild-card spot.
Let’s look at the most challenging games for each, and take our best shot at how things play out over 18 weeks.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: 13–4
The Bills should coast to their sixth consecutive division title. Buffalo will feast on the East, but there are tough games at home. The Chiefs and Ravens are coming to town, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. The good news? The road slate is a cakewalk, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the lone exception.
New England Patriots: 9–8
Don’t be surprised if the Patriots ride the Mike Vrabel hire and a last-place schedule to a playoff berth. New England will be competitive more weeks than not, and draws a favorable schedule (along with the rest of the AFC East) facing the NFC South, which hasn’t sent multiple teams to the playoffs since 2020.
Miami Dolphins: 7–10
Miami fans won’t love the analysis, but the Dolphins appear to be on the downslide. The Dolphins also have a tough road playing the Patriots and Bills four times, along with home dates against the Ravens, Commanders, Buccaneers, Chargers and Bengals. If the Dolphins want any chance of making the playoffs, they must handle their business at Hard Rock Stadium.
New York Jets: 5–12
This is a rebuilding year for the Jets, who have a new general manager, coach and quarterback. New York is the worst team in the division and the schedule isn’t going to do them many favors, having to play a third-place slate with games against the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. Both of those teams are better than Miami’s current edition.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: 12–5
The Ravens are one of the league’s most talented teams, and they will need all of it. Baltimore has four challenging games in the division with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, and then additional road tilts against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Bills and Chiefs. John Harbaugh’s club could play great football away from home and still be looking at 4–4 or 5–3.
Cincinnati Bengals: 9–8
Cincinnati will benefit from a third-place schedule, but will the Bengals be able to stop anybody? They’ll play some high-flying offenses in Baltimore and perhaps a revamped Pittsburgh attack, along with the Packers, Vikings, Bills, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions. New defensive coordinator Al Golden will be tested early and often.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 9–8
If the Steelers have Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh should be a playoff contender. That said, the schedule is brutal. Like the rest of the AFC North, Pittsburgh will get beaten up by some of its rivals, and then also has to play the NFC North. Getting the AFC East is a good thing, sans the Bills, but at least that game is at Acrisure Stadium.
Cleveland Browns: 3–14
Much like the Jets, this is another rebuilding year in Cleveland. The Browns are trying to figure out who their quarterback is both in 2025 and long-term, while also hoping not to go 0–6 in the division against the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers. If Cleveland can steal an AFC North matchup or two, and perhaps beat some of the lesser opponents outside the division, that’s the best-case scenario.
AFC South
Houston Texans: 10–7
The Texans still have a problem up front, but the rest of the roster is one of the NFL’s best. Looking at its schedule, Houston has the luxury of playing against a lackluster division, but will be up against the AFC West and NFC West. Those two groups are rife with pass rushers, led by the Denver Broncos, who paced the NFL with 63 sacks.
Indianapolis Colts: 8–9
Shane Steichen is entering his third year at the helm, and the Colts are still trying to make the playoffs, and find their franchise quarterback. This season, Indianapolis will have to play well within the AFC South while finding some home victories against the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cardinals, Broncos and Raiders. It’s possible Indianapolis finally finds the postseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 7–10
The Jaguars are resetting their franchise with James Gladstone as general manager and Liam Coen as the head coach. Jacksonville has the benefit of a third-place schedule, and also a home slate, including winnable games against the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Jets. If the Jaguars can’t, the road schedule could make things very challenging.
Tennessee Titans: 5–12
Tennessee is trying to find some equilibrium after picking first in the draft. Cam Ward takes over as the new hope under center, and he’ll have some winnable games both inside the division and against fellow 2024 last-place teams, including the Patriots, Browns and Raiders. Factor in hosting the New Orleans Saints and Seahawks, and Tennessee has opportunities.
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs: 13–4
Kansas City routinely plays one of the more challenging schedules in the league, and this year is no exception. While the AFC South provides a nice respite, the Chiefs will host the Broncos, Chargers, Eagles, Lions, Ravens and Commanders, all playoff teams from a year ago. On the road, the slate is much easier, although a trip to Buffalo awaits.
Denver Broncos: 11–6
If the Broncos are going to make a repeat trip to the playoffs, they’ll have to be excellent away from Mile High. Denver has to play many challenging games on the road against the Commanders, Eagles, Chiefs and Chargers. The Broncos also have a third-place schedule, giving them games against the Packers, Dolphins and Bengals.
Los Angeles Chargers: 9–8
Los Angeles almost always feels like the road team, whether at SoFi Stadium or elsewhere. That could be especially true this season with some massive fan bases visiting the City of Angels, including Washington, Philadelphia and the annual trips from both the Chiefs and Raiders. Like Kansas City, the Chargers might have an easier time away from home.
Las Vegas Raiders: 6–11
The Raiders have a new look with coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, but is it enough to improve? Las Vegas has the help of a last-place schedule, giving them games against the Browns, Patriots and Bears. Not as much help as usual. The division is also a gauntlet, with the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers coming off playoff appearances. Add in the NFC East, and the Raiders will have to exceed all expectations for a playoff run.