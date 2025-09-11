NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Eagles Visit Chiefs in Super Bowl Rematch
It’s Week 2! The new season got off to a bang with the defending champs winning on opening night, Justin Herbert getting over the hump against the Chiefs and a Sunday-night thriller between the Bills and Ravens.
What’s in store for Week 2? Our staff once again envisions some upsets that could shake up the early-season standings. That includes five of our six pickers taking the Buccaneers to win in Houston in a battle of teams that won their division last season. We are evenly split in the game of the week, a Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs at Arrowhead. And we are also split on Aaron Rodgers’s home debut with the Steelers, as he tries to get to 2–0 with a win over the Seahawks.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Claire Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Commanders at Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Connor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Rams at Titans
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Connor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Jaguars at Bengals
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Connor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Browns at Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Connor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Bills at Jets
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Connor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Patriots at Dolphins
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Connor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
49ers at Saints
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Connor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Giants at Cowboys
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Connor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Bears at Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Connor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Seahawks at Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Connor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Broncos at Colts
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Connor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
Panthers at Cardinals
- Clare Brennan: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Connor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Cardinals
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
Eagles at Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Connor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Falcons at Vikings
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Connor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Buccaneers at Texans
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Connor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Chargers at Raiders
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Connor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers