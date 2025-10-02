NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Broncos Look to Hand Eagles First Loss
It’s Week 5! We are now nearly a quarter of the way through the season, so Matt Verderame has dished out first-quarter All-Pro recognition. With the trade deadline approaching, Matt and Gilberto Manzano also put together a list of trades teams should make.
Turning our attention to the field this week, there are only 14 games, as teams are now starting to hit their bye weeks. On Thursday night, our panel is unanimous in picking the Rams to win their NFC West showdown against the 49ers. We are split in a few other big games, including the Ravens’ visit to Houston with Lamar Jackson unlikely to play. Albert Breer and Conor Orr both think the Broncos will hand the Eagles their first loss of the season when Denver travels to Philadelphia. And only Gilberto thinks Dillon Gabriel will be a winner in his starting debut when the Browns play the Vikings in London.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up.
Green squares denote upsets.
49ers at Rams
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Vikings vs. Browns (in London)
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Albert Breer: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Browns
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Broncos at Eagles
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Texans at Ravens
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Giants at Saints
- Albert Breer: Giants
- Clare Brennan: Giants
- Mitch Goldich: Giants
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Giants
Cowboys at Jets
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Raiders at Colts
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
Dolphins at Panthers
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Clare Brennan: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Buccaneers at Seahawks
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Titans at Cardinals
- Albert Breer: Cardinals
- Clare Brennan: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Cardinals
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
Commanders at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
Lions at Bengals
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Patriots at Bills
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Chiefs at Jaguars
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs