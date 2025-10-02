SI

NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Broncos Look to Hand Eagles First Loss

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 14 games, including Dillion Gabriel’s first start and more.

The MMQB Staff

Bo Nix and the Broncos have split their first four games before a cross-country trip to Philadelphia.
Bo Nix and the Broncos have split their first four games before a cross-country trip to Philadelphia. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s Week 5! We are now nearly a quarter of the way through the season, so Matt Verderame has dished out first-quarter All-Pro recognition. With the trade deadline approaching, Matt and Gilberto Manzano also put together a list of trades teams should make.

Turning our attention to the field this week, there are only 14 games, as teams are now starting to hit their bye weeks. On Thursday night, our panel is unanimous in picking the Rams to win their NFC West showdown against the 49ers. We are split in a few other big games, including the Ravens’ visit to Houston with Lamar Jackson unlikely to play. Albert Breer and Conor Orr both think the Broncos will hand the Eagles their first loss of the season when Denver travels to Philadelphia. And only Gilberto thinks Dillon Gabriel will be a winner in his starting debut when the Browns play the Vikings in London.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor

MMQB Week 5 picks
SI graphic

Green squares denote upsets.

49ers at Rams

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Vikings vs. Browns (in London)

  • Clare Brennan: Vikings
  • Albert Breer: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Browns
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings

Broncos at Eagles

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles

Texans at Ravens

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Giants at Saints

  • Albert Breer: Giants
  • Clare Brennan: Giants
  • Mitch Goldich: Giants
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: Saints
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame: Giants

Cowboys at Jets

  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Raiders at Colts

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts

Dolphins at Panthers

  • Albert Breer: Dolphins
  • Clare Brennan: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers

Buccaneers at Seahawks

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Titans at Cardinals

  • Albert Breer: Cardinals
  • Clare Brennan: Cardinals
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Cardinals
  • Matt Verderame: Cardinals

Commanders at Chargers

  • Albert Breer: Commanders
  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders

Lions at Bengals

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions

Patriots at Bills

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills

Chiefs at Jaguars

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
