NFL Week 6 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Scuffling Chiefs Host Lions
It’s Week 6! Last week was full of upsets, as some of the top teams in the league went down and most of our staff was below .500 on their game picks. As we roll into Week 6, we’ve got Matt Verderame’s latest quarterback rankings from one to 32, Greg Bishop’s deep dive into the Eagles’ offensive evolution and Conor Orr’s conversation with *checks notes* a brain fart scientist to understand why players keep dropping the ball before crossing the goal line.
There are some big games this week, headlined by a Chiefs-Lions showdown on Sunday Night Football that many have predicted to be a Super Bowl matchup, either in the past two seasons or coming into this one. But after an uncharacteristic start, Kansas City is looking to avoid falling to 2–4. The majority of our pickers think they’ll go down in Arrowhead. Speaking of good teams falling into a hole, it’s a clean sweep with our staff unanimously picking the Rams to hand the Ravens another loss. In an NFC battle between teams with good records, Gilberto Manzano is our only staffer who envisions the 49ers topping the Buccaneers in Tampa.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Eagles at Giants
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Broncos vs. Jets (in London)
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Browns at Steelers
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Chargers at Dolphins
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Patriots at Saints
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Rams at Ravens
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Cardinals at Colts
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
Seahawks at Jaguars
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Cowboys at Panthers
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Titans at Raiders
- Albert Breer: Titans
- Clare Brennan: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
49ers at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Bengals at Packers
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Lions at Chiefs
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Bills at Falcons
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Bears at Commanders
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders