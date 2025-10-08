NFL Quarterback Rankings: Familiar Face Tops the List, Lamar Jackson Out of Top Three
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
After five weeks, a few truths have emerged regarding the quarterbacks around the NFL.
For one, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are still elite. Furthermore, the Panthers and Jets may be looking for a quarterback come April. And then there are some of the big surprises, such as Daniel Jones lighting it up with the Colts, and the struggles of Geno Smith in his first season with the Raiders.
With five games in the rearview mirror for most teams, it’s a good time to look at how the quarterbacks stack up in comparison to each other.
For these rankings, how well a guy has played this season won’t be the only factor considered. It will be a combination of what we know about the quarterback from his recent history and whether we should expect a high level of play to continue or, in some cases, begin. As the year progresses, this season will gain increasing weight in the rankings.
We start in Cleveland, where the Browns are already on their second signal-caller of the season.
32. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns
Gabriel was fine in his debut, throwing three touchdowns in a loss to the Vikings. However, he also posted a 39.0 quarterback rating while accounting for 5.8 yards per attempt. Looking at his throw chart, Gabriel only completed three passes that traveled at least 10 air yards. Gabriel showed some promise as a third-round rookie, but there are plenty of questions.
31. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
It’s only been five games, but it’s been a rough start to the season for Ward. The first overall pick ranks 33rd in success rate (37.2%), EPA per play (-0.212) and 34th in CPOE, a metric used to account for a quarterback’s accuracy (-9.6), while throwing two touchdowns against three interceptions. The Titans aren’t doing him any favors with an offensive roster relying solely on receiver Calvin Ridley in the passing game, but Ward hasn’t lived up to expectations.
30. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
Browning was a great story in 2023 when Joe Burrow got hurt, completing a league-best 70.4% of his attempts with 12 touchdowns. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, that success hasn’t carried over. Browning has been awful in his four appearances this year, throwing eight interceptions while Cincinnati has been blown out by the Vikings, Broncos and Lions over the past three weeks. There’s a reason he’ll soon be replaced by Joe Flacco.
29. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Through two games, there’s been good and bad from the first-round pick. Dart helped the Giants to their first win of the season, accounting for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 21–18 victory over the Chargers in Week 4. However, he’s also committed three turnovers while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. But with only two starts and without star receiver Malik Nabers, there’s not much to evaluate yet.
28. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young looked like he was getting better at the end of last season after returning from being benched, throwing for 15 touchdowns against six interceptions. However, his momentum seems to have halted, with the 2023 first overall selection completing 60.9% of passes for 5.5 yards per attempt with four interceptions. Young has failed to eclipse 200 yards in four of his five games this year.
27. Justin Fields, New York Jets
The Jets are the only winless team remaining this season, and Fields isn’t driving them out of the darkness anytime soon. While he’s thrown for four touchdowns without an interception, he’s also taken 10 sacks while ranking 21st in EPA per play (0.076). Fields doesn’t have much help outside of Garrett Wilson, but that’s changing. For now, coach Aaron Glenn should let him continue on and see if improvements are made.
26. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
Rattler won the starting job over Tyler Shough and Jake Haener this offseason, and he’s been respectable. The second-year man has thrown for 990 yards and six touchdowns, ranking 15th and 19th respectively. He’s also 14th in success rate (49.1%) and 17th in CPOE (1.6). Rattler has only made 11 career starts, so there’s plenty of upside to mine.
25. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings
Wentz is a paradox. One on hand, he can make any throw. On another, he creates a ton of negative plays. In only three starts, he’s been sacked 12 times and thrown two interceptions while posting a QB of 41.2. That said, he’s 2–1, ranks 13th in EPA per play (0.166) and 12th in success rate (49.6%). It’ll be interesting to see what coach Kevin O’Connell does if J.J. McCarthy is ready to return from his high ankle sprain after Minnesota’s Week 6 bye.
24. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa has been a huge disappointment this season, although he finally played well against the Panthers with 256 yards and three touchdowns for a 122.0 QB rating. Still, Tagovailoa is 24th in passing yards per game at 201.6. He’s also 28th in success rate (44.1%) and 24th in EPA per play (0.072). It’s been a rough year for Tagovailoa and his 1–4 Dolphins.
23. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers
Apparently, this is the year to be a quarterback named Jones who comes out of nowhere to play well. With Brock Purdy injured, Jones has stepped in to start and win three games while throwing for a league-high 301.7 yards per game. While Purdy is clearly the starter based on history and his contract, Jones is proving that Kyle Shanahan’s system really is a miracle-maker for quarterbacks.
22. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
This is another frustrating season for Murray and the Cardinals. A popular pick to make the playoffs, Arizona is 2–3 despite playing the Saints, Panthers, 49ers, Seahawks and Titans thus far. Murray ranks 28th in yards per attempt (6.0) while posting six touchdown passes against three interceptions. He’s also taken 16 sacks, only fewer than Cam Ward and Drake Maye.
21. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
In short, Smith has been a disaster in his first season with the Raiders. He’s leading the NFL with nine interceptions, while only Jake Browning and the benched Joe Flacco have more than four. Smith ranks 14th with 235.2 passing yards per game, but the turnovers combined with being sacked 16 times (tied for third-most with Murray) are killing any hopes of a Raiders resurgence.
20. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
It’s hard to figure Nix out. His season can be summed up by his Week 5 performance against the Eagles in which he threw for 127 yards on 9-of-10 attempts in the fourth quarter, but was just 15-of-29 for 115 yards the rest of the day. For the year, he’s 19th in passing yards per game (220.6), 19th in QBR (54.8), 22nd in EPA per play (0.074) and 30th in success rate (43.8%). Nix makes big plays, but he’s wildly inconsistent.
19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams has been a rollercoaster, much like the team he plays for. Through four games, Williams has thrown eight touchdowns with two interceptions, but also ranks 26th in EPA per play (0.033). The best news is Williams has shown what he can be, evidenced by throwing for 298 yards and four scores in a 31–14 win in Week 3 over the Cowboys. After the bye, Chicago visits the Commanders on Monday night.
18. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
So far, Penix has been what you’d expect for a quarterback coming into the season with three NFL starts. Atlanta is 2–2 and Penix has thrown for three touchdowns and three interceptions while ranking 17th in QBR 57.5. On Monday, Penix and the Falcons host the Bills with an opportunity for the second-year man to show his talent in front of a national audience.
17. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers has done what he’s needed to with Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 3–1 despite being outgained in each game, while Rodgers has completed 68.5% of attempts, ranking 13th. However, he’s throwing short almost exclusively. Rodgers ranks dead last in intended air yards per attempt (4.7) and completed air yards/attempt (3.1). If the Steelers are going to be a factor come January, he must start threatening all areas of the field.
16. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Lawrence moved up a few spots with his gutsy performance on Monday night. In a 31–28 win over the Chiefs, Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, capping the night with a stumbling, bumbling, one-yard run to paydirt. For the year, he has six touchdown passes and five interceptions, and he’s completing just 60.4% of his attempts. That said, it feels like Lawrence and the Jaguars are trending up.
15. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Outside of Nico Collins, Stroud has almost no help. First-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley has called a very conservative offense, and Stroud has been under constant pressure evidenced by a 7.5% sack rate, 20th in the league. Still, Stroud is completing 70.4% of his throws and is 14th in EPA per play (0.163), giving Houston’s offense a chance despite bad blocking and one experienced weapon.
14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Ranking Hurts is almost impossible. The Eagles are 4–1 and coming off a Super Bowl parade, yet Hurts’s numbers are borderline poor. He’s thrown for 889 yards on 6.4 yards per attempt, ranking 23rd and 25th respectively in those categories. Hurts also failed to complete a pass in the second half against the Buccaneers in Week 4 and, last Sunday, was part of a fourth-quarter collapse against the Broncos. Still, Hurts has routinely come up big in important spots as his playoff record will show, and he’s yet to suffer a turnover.
13. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
After the Vikings allowed Darnold to leave in free agency, Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million pact with Seattle. So far, the move is paying off for the Seahawks. Despite a poor interception that cost Seattle in Week 5 against the Buccaneers, Darnold has largely been excellent. He ranks first in EPA per play (0.366), success rate (59.2%) and yards per attempt (9.3). That’s an incredible start, especially while learning a new offense.
12. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels might be higher on the list if not for missing two games with a knee injury. In his three starts, Daniels is coming off being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been solid, thus far, throwing for 664 yards and four touchdowns. However, his accuracy has dipped. Daniels ranks 31st in both completion rate (59.2%) and on-target pass percentage (50.5). That needs to get cleared up.
11. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Nobody has been a bigger surprise than Jones and the Colts. Indianapolis is 4–1 and Jones is rolling, ranking second in EPA per play (0.356) and third in success rate (57.2%). He’s also third with 1,290 passing yards and 8.6 yards per attempt. After having to battle all summer with Anthony Richardson just to win the starting gig, Jones has proven to be a revelation in the heartland.
10. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Maye has been good ever since taking over the starting job as a rookie, but he is playing at a sensational level in 2025. The second-year man has thrown for 1,261 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 273-yard performance on Sunday night in a 23–20 upset win over the Bills. Maye is also sixth in EPA per play (0.288) and third in CPOE (9.6), helping the Patriots to a 3–2 start with an easy schedule ahead.
9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Love is playing some of the best football we’ve seen from him. In his third year as the starter, Love has thrown for 250 yards per game, ranking eighth among quarterbacks with at least four starts. He’s also thrown eight touchdowns with only one interception, helping Green Bay to a 2-1-1 record at its early bye. Those numbers should only improve playing the Bengals this week, who enter Lambeau Field ranked 29th against the pass.
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Herbert started white-hot through three games, totaling six touchdown passes and a pair of 300-yard games. But with the offensive line crumbling and both running backs injured, Jajee Harris (Achilles) and Omarion Hampton (ankle), things have gone sideways the past two weeks. The analytics don’t love Herbert’s performance as much, ranking him 25th in adjusted EPA per play (0.059) and 23rd in CPOE (-0.5).
7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield is not getting enough national attention. He’s been without receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and running back Bucky Irving for either all or some of the season. Mayfield still has Tampa Bay 4–1 while throwing for 1,283 yards and 10 touchdowns, checking in fourth and third respectively. Once Mayfield has his full compliment of talent around him, look out.
6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are a mediocre team at 2–2–1, but Prescott is playing at an extraordinary level. Through five games, the 32-year-old ranks second in passing yards (1,356), third in touchdown passes (10) and third in QBR (76.5). He’s also third in completed air yards (762) and 10th in adjusted EPA per play (0.250). If Dallas makes a run at the playoffs, it’ll be because Prescott keeps this pace going.
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
After Week 1, plenty of people were ready to bury Goff and the Lions. Not so fast. Since losing 27–13 to the Packers on opening day, Detroit is 4–0 while Goff has accounted for 11 touchdowns and one interception. On the year, he’s completing a league-high 75.2% of his attempts and is fifth in EPA per play (0.301). While Goff benefits from the Lions’ incredible running game featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, he’s certainly doing his part.
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Even though the Ravens are a shocking 1–4 and Jackson is currently out with a hamstring injury, he deserves to be in the top four. Before leaving the game against Kansas City in Week 4, Jackson amassed 10 passing touchdowns and a 74.0 QBR, ranking him fourth in the metric. Despite being in his eighth season, Jackson is still an elite threat with his legs as well, rushing for 166 yards and a score including 70 such yards in Week 1 against the Bills.
3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford has been fantastic for the Rams, even though they’re only 3–2. He’s thrown for a league-best 1,503 yards with 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. He’s also targeting deep and intermediate routes led by Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, notching an NFL-high 8.9 air yards per attempt and 970 completed air yards, a whopping 165 more than anybody else. If Stafford keeps up this pace, he’ll be in the MVP conversation.
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is doing everything for Kansas City. While he threw a 99-yard pick-six on Monday night, he also accounted for 373 total yards and three touchdowns. He’s the only QB leading his team in rushing (190 yards) and has thrown for 1,257 yards to rank sixth despite being without Rashee Rice all year. Once Rice comes back to join Xavier Worthy, Mahomes’s numbers should skyrocket even further.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen and Mahomes were the two choices for this spot, but Allen gets the nod considering he’s the reigning MVP and Buffalo is two games better than the Chiefs. Allen doesn’t have a single top-tier receiver and yet is throwing for 8.0 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns against two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns, giving Buffalo a necessary component to its offense.