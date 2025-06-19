32 Teams in 32 Days: Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams Need to Win Big in 2025
It’s time for the Chicago Bears to join the big boys.
Last year, the Bears started 4–2 and had a fifth victory in their grasp against the Washington Commanders. Then, disaster. A completed Hail Mary pass started what turned into an avalanche of defeats, leaving Chicago 5–12 on the season with a 10-game losing streak sandwiched into the mix.
Now, led by a rookie coach in Ben Johnson and a second-year quarterback in Caleb Williams, the Bears have reason to believe they can contend in the torturous NFC North.
Still, for Chicago and its fans to believe, positive results will need to be seen, something the Bears have largely been short on for over a decade.
What’s at stake this season: Time to start winning for Williams & Co.
The Bears haven’t been a factor in the NFC for 15 years, but they have the pieces to be a threat should Williams become a top-tier quarterback.
Chicago has an offensive-minded coach who thrived in his coordinator role with the Lions. Now, he gets to try his hand with Williams, who will play behind a revamped interior front, including Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard, and center Drew Dalman.
If the Bears can’t get the new pieces working together by the start of the season, problems loom. The NFC North is the most unforgiving division in the NFL, having won 45 games between the quartet last year, an NFL record. Chicago doesn’t have time to waste, especially with the Vikings coming to Soldier Field in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.
The bottom line? Williams and Johnson need to find chemistry quickly, while the remade line shows it can drastically improve over the group, which allowed a league-worst 68 sacks in 2024.
Biggest question going into training camp: Does this offense have enough?
Williams was solid in his first year and Johnson is one of the league’s most creative play-callers. That said, Johnson has never been a head coach, and Williams has to prove he can avoid sacks while not missing the easy throws.
Furthermore, the Bears will have to rely on a pair of rookie weapons in tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III, who are both coming into sizable roles. With both battling injuries this spring, can Loveland and Burden be ready to play meaningful snaps early? Or will Johnson be forced to ease them in while relying on veterans better suited as backups?
Sources are saying: Loveland has the tools to make an early impact
“He is a very productive, athletic tight end that can play in the run game and be a passing threat. Excellent hands and a true threat down the middle of the field. I expect them to use him on all three downs and be a potential outstanding red zone threat.” —Big Ten head coach
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: D’Andre Swift, RB
The Bears are going to run the ball plenty in Johnson’s system, and Swift is the lead back who needs to make it work. Running behind a better line, he should avoid rushing for less than 4.0 yards per carry, something he did last season for the first time in his career. If Swift can regain his prior form, Chicago’s rushing attack will be far more respectable.
Head coach-quarterback ranking: 27th
Bears fans are probably furious with this ranking but consider a few things. Johnson has never been the head coach of any team at any level. As for Williams, he’s coming off a decent rookie season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, but he’s far from a proven commodity. Keep an eye on Chicago potentially vaulting up the rankings, though.
Fantasy pick: Rome Odunze, WR
Odunze showed some flashes of potential last season, scoring 20-plus points in two games despite being third in the wideout pecking order behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. With Allen and his 8.1 targets per game average no longer in the mix, Odunze should see his target share rise significantly in Year 2. The Bears also added help for Williams along the offensive line, so he should be better protected and have more time to find his young teammate in 2025. Odunze could be a great fantasy draft bargain. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Williams over 3,500.5 passing yards (-114) via FanDuel
I’m not the biggest believer in Williams, but it’s not hard to imagine him improving from his rookie season numbers when he threw for 3,541.5 yards. Now, he has a much more competent head coach in Johnson and a revamped offensive line, which should do wonders for his development. Even if he matches his passing yards total from last year, this bet will cash. —Iain MacMillan
