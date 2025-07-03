32 Teams in 32 Days: Buccaneers Positioned to Make a Super Bowl Run
Over the previous four seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South, winning a combined 40 games. However, Tampa Bay hasn’t reached the conference title game during that span, reaching the divisional round twice.
Now, with Baker Mayfield playing like a top-10 quarterback and surrounded by top-tier weapons, including second-year running back Bucky Irving, the Buccaneers are set to have a high-scoring attack. The concern is whether the defense can hold up, especially a pass rush light on sure things but heavy on potential.
For coach Todd Bowles, who just received a contract extension and his Buccaneers, the time is now to push for another Super Bowl appearance.
What’s at stake this season: Making a Super Bowl run
The Buccaneers are the best team in the NFC South on paper. Coming off four consecutive division titles, they’ve done it on the field as well.
Now, after failing to make the NFC title game in any of those campaigns, it’s time for Tampa to take the next step. With the NFC fairly strong considering the Eagles, Rams, Lions, Commanders, Vikings and others, the road to the Super Bowl will be arduous for the Buccaneers, but the path remains reasonable.
The biggest advantage for the Buccaneers is their schedule, which features six divisional games against teams that didn’t make the playoffs a year ago. The NFC South also draws the AFC East, which, outside of the Buffalo Bills didn’t have a postseason participant from 2024.
If Tampa Bay can win games it’ll be favored in and pull off an upset or two, the Buccaneers have a chance to not only host a wild-card game but perhaps even a divisional affair. The offense should be good enough to beat anybody, considering the ample firepower, and if Bowles has the defense playing even league-average football, the Buccaneers are a legitimate threat.
Biggest question going into training camp: How are the receivers going to shake out?
Tampa Bay has an embarrassment of riches at wideout with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka all in the mix. Evans is the top dog, but when will Godwin be fully healthy after sustaining a dislocated ankle in Week 7 in 2024? Then there’s McMillan, who caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight scores as a rookie.
If Egbuka shines in camp, the Buccaneers will need to figure out the depth chart behind Evans. The good news? It’s a great problem to have for Tampa, which might have the best quartet of receivers in football.
Sources are saying: Mayfield adjusts to the NFL
“I think Mayfield is proof of the concept of coaching matters, systems matter, team build matters. But more than anything, if you can process quickly and get the ball out on time from the pocket, you don't have to be 6-foot-5 to play in this league. He has become a professional quarterback as opposed to a college kid just running plays.” —NFC personnel evaluator
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Benjamin Morrison, CB
Morrison and Jacob Parrish are going to be immediate contributors if all goes well this summer. Coming out of Notre Dame, Morrison is used to playing in big games, and that experience should serve him well on a team with its eyes on a long playoff run. If Morrison proves a capable starter opposite Jamel Dean, he’ll be a huge boon for the Bucs.
Head coach-quarterback ranking: 16th
Mayfield has become one of the league’s better quarterbacks, taking advantage of the tutelage of Dave Canales and Liam Coen. Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns under Coen to lead the Buccaneers to their fourth consecutive NFC South title. If Tampa Bay is going to make a deep playoff run, it’ll likely be because Mayfield continues ascending to stardom.
Fantasy pick: Ankle injury hurts Godwin’s ranking
Godwin is coming off what might have been his best statistical season. In his first seven games, he ranked second in fantasy points among wide receivers and was on pace for 334.7 points. That would have ranked him behind only Ja’Marr Chase. Unfortunately, a gruesome ankle injury cut his season short, and Godwin’s stock has fallen as a result. Even if Godwin returns from the ankle injury in time for Week 1, it’s hard to rank him as more than a No. 3 fantasy wideout or flex starter. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Mayfield to throw for 4,000-plus yards (+135) via FanDuel
Mayfield has done nothing but succeed while joining the Buccaneers, eclipsing 4000-plus passing yards in his first two seasons. The loss of Coen shouldn’t have a dramatic effect, as the new offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, was the team’s pass game coordinator last year. Mayfield shouldn’t skip a beat. —Iain MacMillan
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.