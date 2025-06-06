32 Teams in 32 Days: Cam Ward’s Long-Term Upside Could Revitalize the Titans
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Titans.
Everything that could have gone wrong in coach Brian Callahan’s first season practically did during a long 3–14 season.
The dreadful results were surprising for a team that splurged in free agency for skill players Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard, investing in the offensive line for JC Latham and Lloyd Cushenberry III, and making a splash trade for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. The new pieces were never given a fair chance to mesh due to Callahan and quarterback Will Levis rarely being on the same page, partly because of Levis’s backbreaking turnovers.
Now it’s the Cam Ward era, and the Titans are hoping the 2025 No. 1 pick can ignite the rebuild that was supposed to start a year ago. With the additions in Tennessee this offseason, including the hiring of GM Mike Borgonzi, perhaps now Callahan can get the Titans in the right direction after a long first season.
What’s at stake this season: Creating ideal surroundings for Ward
Ward could hit the ground running after the team continued to invest in the offensive line this offseason, signing Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler to go with Latham, Cushenberry and Peter Skoronski.
Tennessee also added wide receivers Tyler Lockett, the former Seattle Seahawks’ standout, and Chimere Dike, the rookie fourth-round pick from Florida, to round out the receiving corps with Ridley and Treylon Burks. Ward could use a legitimate No. 1 wideout, but if the rookie signal-caller can make it work with this group, he might be the real deal.
Biggest question going into training camp: Will the edge rushers step up?
The Titans could have a strong defensive front because of star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and second-year defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, the 2024 second-round pick who impressed as a rookie. But the edges could be a problem this year, with Harold Landry III following former Titans coach Mike Vrabel to the New England Patriots.
Newcomer Dre’Mont Jones and Arden Key are the starting edge rushers. Jones, who might be better suited as an interior pass rusher, didn’t meet high expectations after leaving the Denver Broncos and signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks in 2023.
The Titans desperately need immediate contributions from edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, the second-round pick from UCLA.
Sources are saying: Ward overly competitive?
“His personality is a good mix of very laidback, very funny, very easy to be around. When he gets across the line, he’s demanding; he’s very competitive. He skates between the two of those [personalities] very well. Some people can’t do it because their off-the-field personality isn’t as sociable as his. They get viewed as arrogant in a way. He never gets viewed that way because he is such a likable guy off the field.” —a former college coach of Ward’s
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: LT Dan Moore Jr.
How Moore performs in his first season in Tennessee could be the deciding factor in whether this team is on the rise or headed for another last-place finish in the subpar AFC South.
Many snickered at the Titans for handing Moore a four-year, $82 million contract, especially Pittsburgh Steelers fans who watched the left tackle produce mixed results the past few seasons. Moore doesn’t have to be an All-Pro playing next to talented linemen, including two recent first-round picks (Latham, Skoronski) and two reliable veterans (Cushenberry, Zeitler). If Moore can be serviceable, perhaps that’s enough for Ward to end the season as the heavy favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 30
Tennessee could shoot up the rankings after Callahan had no chance to succeed as a first-year coach with Will Levis as his quarterback. Ward gives the Titans the long-term upside they haven’t had since the days of Steve McNair, should Ward pan out. If Ward proves he’s worthy of being the No. 1 pick, Tennessee won’t be at the bottom of the heap for long. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Ward
Ward will likely also be the first rookie quarterback taken in fantasy redrafts. An accurate passer in college, he can also move around the pocket and make plays with his legs. Ward won’t make a Jayden Daniels-level impact for managers in Year 1, but he certainly has the tools to be a viable QB2 and matchup-based starter in 2025. He’ll come off the board late in drafts. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Over 5.5 Wins (-135) via FanDuel
The Titans were a much better team than their record indicated last season. Untimely turnovers and poor special teams play lost them a lot of games, but they were 21st in the league in net yards per play (-0.2), better than the Chiefs (-0.3) and Steelers (-0.3). A solid defense and some added weapons on offense will be enough to help them reach at least six wins this season, as long as Ward puts together a good rookie season as expected. —Iain McMillan
