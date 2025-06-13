32 Teams in 32 Days: Cowboys Expect to Rebound While Starting New Era
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Cowboys.
It’s a new day for the Dallas Cowboys, and time is running short on the current era. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones remains as involved as ever, but the 82-year-old wants results now. In that vein, Jones removed coach Mike McCarthy from his post despite a 49–35 record over his five-year tenure, replacing him with former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer, 51, takes over a Cowboys team that added receiver George Pickens in a trade this offseason, but otherwise looks quite similar to the group that went 7–10 last year. Of course, the big difference could and should be quarterback Dak Prescott, who played only eight games last season before sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury.
With the Philadelphia Eagles coming off a Super Bowl win and the Washington Commanders having reached the NFC title game, Dallas finds itself in the unfamiliar role of afterthought. Perhaps that will play to the Cowboys’ advantage.
What’s at stake this season: Getting a new era off on the right foot
There’s consternation around the Cowboys, who haven’t gone to the NFC championship game since the 1995 season.
With Schottenheimer, there’s an expectation of a rejuvenated team, even if questions abound on both sides of the ball. Offensively, is the tandem of CeeDee Lamb and Pickens going to be enough for an offense that was too often predictable and stale a year ago? Defensively, can the back seven hold up (more on that below), and will Micah Parsons reach even greater heights in a contract year?
Ultimately, the NFC East is tougher than in recent years. While the New York Giants are a popular pick for the cellar, the Eagles are loaded once more and the Commanders have realistic designs on making a Super Bowl run behind second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
For Schottenheimer and the Cowboys, this can only be a successful season if it involves a trip to the postseason, and preferably one that includes advancement. Otherwise, it’s more of the same for a fan base growing increasingly jaded and impatient.
Biggest question going into training camp: Who is going to cover?
Dallas watched as veteran nickel corner Jourdan Lewis left in free agency for Jacksonville, leaving the Cowboys to potentially move DaRon Bland back inside where he played as a rookie. If that’s the case, Bland could be seeing his perimeter job go to a 2022 first-round pick in Kaiir Elam, who came over from the Bills in a trade this offseason.
Elam struggled throughout his tenure in Buffalo, suiting up for only 29 games across three seasons before being jettisoned. Under coordinator Matt Eberflus, Elam will be looking for a fresh start.
Sources are saying: Booker can brawl
“Big guy, thick guy with strength and toughness. Not the best movement skills but functional. Can play big-man ball.” —an NFL personnel man on first-round guard Tyler Booker
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Trevon Diggs, CB
Speaking of the aforementioned secondary, Diggs is going to be a major factor in how things shake out. He tore his ACL in 2023 and played in only 11 games last season. Healthy once again, the Cowboys need Diggs to play like he did in ’21, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors with a league-high 11 interceptions, and ’22, when he followed it up with another Pro Bowl campaign.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 22
The Cowboys promoted Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to give him his first head-coaching gig. He inherits a talented team but also one with many question marks, including Prescott, who is coming off a serious hamstring injury. At 31 years old, Prescott was second in MVP voting in 2023 and needs to regain his form if Dallas has any shot at the playoffs.
Fantasy pick: Prescott
Prescott is back at 100% and comes into this season with a lot to prove after signing a massive new deal last year before getting hurt. The addition of Pickens is huge for him from a statistical perspective, as Prescott had one of his best seasons as a passer (2021) when he had both Lamb and Amari Cooper at his disposal. Prescott was also successful through the air in ’23, when he had the trio of Lamb, Brandin Cooks and tight end Jake Ferguson, who made the Pro Bowl that season. He won’t cost a high draft pick, making Prescott a potential bargain in fantasy drafts. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Pickens under 900.5 receiving yards (-114) via FanDuel
Pickens has only gone over 900 yards once in his three years in the NFL, and now he’s on a team where he’s going to have to play second fiddle to Lamb. Even if he’s able to put his ego aside, something that was an issue for him in Pittsburgh, he may not get enough looks to go over this number. This trade could end up looking like a disaster. —Iain MacMillan
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.