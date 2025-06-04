32 Teams in 32 Days: Jets Begin Reset After Aaron Rodgers Era
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Jets.
The New York Jets underwent a drastic makeover this offseason, attempting to move on from two drama-filled seasons with Aaron Rodgers.
Drama and losing have gone hand in hand long before Rodgers arrived in Florham Park. The daunting challenge of getting the Jets on the right path falls on coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, two rookies at their respective positions.
There’s also a new starting quarterback in Justin Fields, the 2021 first-round pick of the Chicago Bears and brief starter of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Outside of the new QB and decision-makers, the Jets have a familiar core with Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. But players drafted or signed from the previous regime could be on the trading block such as running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Let’s take a closer look at the Jets.
What’s at stake this season: ending the 14-year playoff drought
Glenn and Mougey have plenty to rebuild, but first they need to establish a winning culture and identity to finally build a sturdy foundation for the Jets. New York hasn’t made the postseason in 14 consecutive years, the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.
Once that standard is set, the Jets’ players will need to prove themselves to Glenn, a no-nonsense coach who did plenty of winning as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. That stern reputation was on full display for Rodgers during a brief and awkward meeting that ended with the future Hall of Famer being told he was no longer wanted in New York.
Glenn will need to find the right balance for his my-way-or-the-highway approach. Being that direct as a head coach doesn’t always lead to long-term success with an NFL organization. On the other hand, the 52-year-old has the credentials and respect as a long-time coach and former player to get those around him to buy into how he operates daily.
Biggest question going into training camp: Is Fields more than a placeholder?
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, many within the Steelers’ organization weren’t happy about Fields being pulled in favor of Russell Wilson after a 4–2 start last season. Perhaps that’s a strong sign of Fields being a better quarterback than his three rocky seasons with the Bears and possibly on the verge of reaching the high potential he displayed at Ohio State.
Fields’s athleticism often kept his teams in games, but his limitations as a passer translated to uneven performances. (He’s 14–30 as a starting quarterback.) Then, again, the Bears didn’t do him many favors during his three-year stint there. Let’s not forget that many Bears players, including wide receiver DJ Moore, didn’t want the team to part with Fields after they landed the No. 1 pick in 2024, which was used to select Caleb Williams.
After showing signs of improvement in Pittsburgh, perhaps Fields can put it all together with the Jets. He’ll get to throw to Wilson, his Ohio State teammate, and rookie tight end Mason Taylor, the team’s second-round pick. Fields could also have stout protection behind an offensive line that used first-round picks on offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, the seventh pick in April’s draft.
Sources are saying: Membou’s positional flexibility a plus
According to a longtime NFL scout, Membou was viewed by some teams as a guard instead of a tackle, but that was more about team needs. Membou shot up draft boards because of his versatility and it just so happened that the Jets needed a right tackle with the departure of Moses. It says plenty about the Mizzou product that he can start on the inside and outside.
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: OT Olu Fashanu
This could be the year the team’s investment in the offensive line pays off in a big way, possibly in the form of a breakout season from Fashanu, the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft.
Fashanu started his rookie season on the bench, playing behind veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. Still, once injuries occurred, Fashanu quickly found his footing and impressed in his seven starts.
If Fashanu continues to improve, he soon can become one of the top left tackles in the league. He has the benefit of playing next to veteran left guard John Simpson, center Joe Tippmann and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 31
Glenn is not only a first-year coach with New York, but it’s the first time he’s ever been a head coach. Then there’s Fields, who is now on his third team in as many years and is justifiably viewed as a placeholder. Glenn might be a great long-term answer, but that’s impossible to project. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Fields
Fields could be an absolute steal in 2025 fantasy drafts. He’s averaged no fewer than 17.7 points in two full years as a starter, and he was on pace to score more than 320 fantasy points last season based on his six starts with the Steelers. Fields might not be a great passer, but his skills as a runner still make him a good bet to finish in the top 12 among fantasy quarterbacks. I can see him surpassing the 650–700-yard mark on the ground. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Under 5.5 wins (+135) via DraftKings
I have a lot of concerns about the Jets this season, specifically their defense. They went from being an elite unit to one of the worst in the NFL last season after Robert Saleh was fired. Will Aaron Glenn be able to turn the ship around in his first year? I’m not convinced. Not to mention, the obvious problem on offense is a lack of a competent quarterback. This could be a rough year for New York. —Iain MacMillan
