32 Teams in 32 Days: New Regime, New Energy in Las Vegas
Being quick to hire and fire decision-makers hasn’t led to many wins for the Las Vegas Raiders in the past 25 years, but once again, they’re in the midst of a rebuild.
The previous regime didn’t last long after the firings of coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco, who both only lasted one full-time season. But this rebuild could go differently because the new bosses have done plenty of winning in the NFL.
The Raiders’ new coach is Pete Carroll, one of only three coaches ever to win a Super Bowl and national championship. The Raiders’ new GM is John Spytek, who spent the past decade working with Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, a partnership that produced a Super Bowl and several postseason appearances.
In Tampa Bay, Spytek built a close relationship with another new Raiders’ shot caller, Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion who officially became a minority owner of the Raiders in October.
Now Raiders owner Mark Davis shouldn’t have to make any rash decisions for a long time in Las Vegas.
Let’s take a closer look at the Silver & Black.
What’s at stake this season: Building stability with Geno Smith
After playing QB musical chairs for a few years, the Raiders went all in to acquire Geno Smith. He made the most of the opportunity Carroll gave him with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 when many believed Smith would fail as Russell Wilson’s replacement.
Smith, who bounced around after flaming out with the New York Jets nearly a decade ago, turned into a solid starter in Seattle, displaying a strong command of the offense and emerging as one of the most accurate signal-callers in the league.
However, Smith had his limitations in three years as the Seahawks’ starter, with zero division titles and reaching the postseason only once, a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the 2022 playoffs.
Smith will probably never reach elite status and might be more of an average quarterback, but the Raiders would gladly take the results he has the past three seasons. He guided the Seahawks to two 9–8 finishes and led them to a 10–7 record last year.
The Raiders have reached nine wins only once in the past eight seasons.
Biggest question going into training camp: Do the Raiders have enough at WR?
Smith will be tasked with making it work with a receiving corps lacking talent on paper.
Jakobi Meyers is the team’s No. 1 wideout. He’s a reliable veteran playmaker, but he might be better suited for the No. 2 role. Vegas is banking on an immediate impact from Jack Bech, the second-round pick from TCU.
However, not having a legitimate No. 1 wideout might not be a problem for Smith and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The Raiders have stud tight end Brock Bowers, who racked up 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The Raiders also have high expectations for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 pick who rushed for 2,601 yards during his final season at Boise State.
Sources are saying: Jeanty can do it all
“The big thing with his game is he’s so efficient in his movements and he has a lot of different tools in his bag. He has the speed, he has the power, he has the ability to make people miss. His sophomore year, he showed he has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield with 43 [catches]. Really, he’s a complete back. He understands pass protections at a high level. He does a lot of things really, really well.” —a former college coach of Jeanty’s
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: DT Christian Wilkins
With several concerns in the defense’s back end, the Raiders desperately need a productive and healthy season from Wilkins. The former Dolphins standout played in only five games during an injury riddled first season.
Wilkins’s splash signing was supposed to help star edge rusher Maxx Crosby & Co. improve on a promising 2023 season. Still, his injury absence led to a dismal season for Patrick Graham’s defensive unit.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 15
Smith joined the Silver & Black after being traded from Seattle. Last season, Smith completed 70.4% of his attempts while throwing for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He rejoins Carroll, who, at 73 years old, is the league’s oldest coach. Still, Carroll provides instant credibility and a winning mentality. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Jeanty
The hype around Jeanty in the world of fantasy football is off the charts. A three-down running back with no real competition for touches, he should see plenty of work for Carroll. Remember Marshawn Lynch’s workload while the two were in Seattle? And Jeanty has the tools to be a better all-around back. Don’t be surprised if he comes off the board in the first round of your redrafts. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Smith Over 3,575.5 yards (-114) via FanDuel
The disrespect for Smith’s passing yards total for 2025 is unbelievable. He eclipsed 4,200 yards in two of his three seasons with the Seahawks and in ’23, when he missed two games, he still reached 3,624. He may not quite have the talent to lean on as he did in Seattle, but between Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and Jack Bech, he has more than enough weapons to exceed this number. —Iain MacMillan
