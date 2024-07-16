Four Potential Brandon Aiyuk Destinations After 49ers Star's Reported Trade Request
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has not been shy about his desire to receive a new contract from the organization, one which he feels is suitable for a player of his caliber.
Thus far, the team has reportedly been unwilling to accommodate his demands. The two sides have not negotiated on an extension since May, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, who reported Tuesday that Aiyuk officially requested a trade from the 49ers.
Earning an All-Pro second team selection in 2023, Aiyuk racked up a career high 1,364 yards in 2023. He made 75 receptions and scored seven touchdowns. Now, he's entering the final season of his rookie contract, making an extremely team-friendly $14.1 million.
As Aiyuk angles for a trade, there figure to be plenty of teams giving the 49ers' front office a call and inquiring about his availability. Reports indicate that San Francisco has not been willing to discuss engage in trade discussions with teams inquiring about the 26-year-old, though the franchise remains equally unwilling to offer Aiyuk the contract he's seeking.
At somewhat of a stalemate, the Niners may need to explore the possibility of trading their disgruntled wide receiver. If they do go that route, these four teams present intriguing fits for Aiyuk, who will be due a new contract after the 2024 season.
Brandon Aiyuk Trade Destinations
Washington Commanders
Aiyuk himself has come out and said that he'd be eager to join the Commanders if he gets traded by the 49ers.
"If not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform," said Aiyuk when asked about his preferred trade destinations during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast in July.
Aiyuk further hinted at his desire to move to Washington D.C. by posting a picture of what appeared to be film from a Commanders' practice session on his TikTok account earlier this month.
After selecting Jayden Daniels in the first round of the draft, Washington could look to bolster their receiving corps around their new franchise quarterback. A receiving partnership of Terry McLaurin and Aiyuk would certainly be a dream scenario for any rookie quarterback, and Daniels will also have gifted pass-catcher Austin Ekeler at the running back position.
The Commanders make plenty of sense for Aiyuk, who has never hidden his interest in joining the franchise. Now that reports indicate he's made his trade request official, Washington should absolutely be working to make a deal happen.
New England Patriots
With a new head coach and a new quarterback in place, the Patriots may be looking to shore up the wide receiver's room ahead of the upcoming campaign. They don't currently boast the most formidable group of weapons for Drake Maye to work with in his rookie season, despite drafting Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 pick. Aiyuk could help alleviate that need while also being a steady target for Maye to work with out the gate of his career.
As for a new contract, New England has the most cap space available of any team in the league with $43.7 million at their disposal (via OverTheCap). They'd be more than capable of offering him the deal he's looking for, while making him their No. 1 option offensively. Still, they'd have to meet the 49ers' asking price in a trade, which, if Aiyuk is even made available, figures to be costly.
NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that the Patriots have inquired about Aiyuk within the past couple of weeks, though they were shut down by San Francisco who indicated they wouldn't be trading him.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson is out after an offseason trade to the Carolina Panthers, leaving the Steelers with a somewhat lackluster group of wide receivers. The team didn't make a big splash at wide receiver in free agency, so perhaps they'll take a swing at Aiyuk in order to address the need.
With Russell Wilson set to man the quarterback position, Aiyuk, who they've been linked to in the past, could be the perfect target for the team in order to get another established receiving threat in the building. A one-two punch of Aiyuk and George Pickens, who is entering his third season as a pro, would be nothing to scoff at.
Furthermore, during that aforementioned appearance on The Pivot podcast, Aiyuk mentioned the Steelers as one of his preferred landing spots if he were to be traded.
Los Angeles Chargers
Among the bevy of roster moves the Los Angeles Chargers endured this offseason, possibly the most significant were the key departures on the offensive side of the ball. Star wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are no longer on the squad, nor is veteran running back Austin Ekeler.
That leaves Justin Herbert without the strongest group of weapons in 2024, something which could instantly be addressed by trading for Aiyuk. As it stands, the Chargers' No. 1 receiver next season figures to be second-year wideout Quentin Johnston, who had a rocky start to his career in 2023. They also selected Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, in the draft, both of whom could make instant impacts.
Still, they're lacking some valuable experience at the position, and with Herbert's three top targets no longer with the franchise, Los Angeles would be wise to try to acquire Aiyuk from the Niners.