49ers Camp Takeaways: Defensive Groups Stand Out on Another Stacked Roster
SANTA CLARA, Calif.—It’s unclear how many more shots this iteration of the San Francisco 49ers will get at winning a Lombardi Trophy. What’s obvious is there is a sense of urgency among plenty of folks here to make it happen after coming so close in February. Here’s what else we saw, and heard, after a day with the reigning NFC champs …
• The defensive line, long a strength of the team, was a little up and down last year, and it looks like that’s getting fixed. Nick Bosa attended more of the spring OTAs—at Kyle Shanahan’s request—and is off to a flying start at camp. Javon Hargrave—after going through a lot last year (not the least of which was the death of his friend and former NFL player Chris Smith)—is in a good place now and has had a strong offseason. Maliek Collins looks like a really solid acquisition. So, overall, what has been a dominant group looks like it’s going to be a dominant group again.
• Charvarius Ward has looked all offseason like he’s on the precipice of a monster year, and a big reason why is after the Super Bowl he finally had surgery to address a core injury that he’d been battling through for four years. When he’s at his best, Ward’s given the Niners a real No. 1 corner. And being healthier should give him a better chance to be that more consistently.
• De’Vondre Campbell has stood out early in camp, and that’s not a huge surprise to Kyle Shanahan, who was there for Campbell’s rookie year in Atlanta. He was also an impact guy the past couple of years for the Packers. But it’s important, nonetheless, with the team likely to wait a while to get Dre Greenlaw back in the fold—ballparking it, the hope is he’s back somewhere in the Week 6–8 range—at linebacker. And after Greenlaw is back, they’ll have to sort out roles around middle linebacker Fred Warner in different personnel packages. If both Campbell and Greenlaw are healthy and playing well, it’ll be a good problem to have. Otherwise, the team’s depth at the position could be tested.
• Trent Williams is probably the team’s most indispensable player, knows it, and, after watching Christian McCaffrey get a raise, is looking for one of his own. Obviously, that’s a pretty big story to watch. Another on the offensive line is the fast development of third-round guard Dominick Puni, who at this rate has a really good shot to start. Right guard Spencer Burford fractured his right hand, which has opened up the shot for Puni to work with the starters the past few days. We’ll see if Burford gets his job back after he gets healthy and if there’s somewhere else Puni gets slotted.
• This, of course, is a loaded roster. So “concerns” has to be put in quotes. But the Niners would like to develop some more depth at receiver and safety, particularly given Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation and the fact that Talanoa Hufanga is still working his way back from injury (he should be on the field very soon). At receiver, Deebo Samuel reported in fantastic shape, and the team’s excited about that. Beyond him, Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, first-rounder Ricky Pearsall (who’s coming back off his own injury) and fourth-rounder Jacob Cowing will have chances to earn real roles. At safety, Ji’Ayir Brown had a really nice year in 2023, but the Niners will need some younger guys to take steps forward behind him.