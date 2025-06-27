49ers' Deommodore Lenoir Arrested in Los Angeles
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir has been arrested in Los Angeles, according to a Friday morning report from TMZ.
Lenoir, 25, is said to have been booked on one count of obstruction of justice. He was reportedly held overnight and released Friday; per TMZ, he will appear in court in July.
The Oregon product reportedly refused to give up car keys when asked to do so by law-enforcement officers, setting up his arrest. Police are said to have questioned Lenoir and another man, Marcus Cunningham, on suspicion of criminal activity when they observed vehicles double-parked and blocking traffic. Police also said they noticed a gun in Cunningham's car.
Lenoir is entering his fifth season with the 49ers, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2021. He's evolved into a key piece of their defense, picking off six passes and making 248 combined tackles over the past three seasons.
San Francisco is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 7 against the division rival Seattle Seahawks.