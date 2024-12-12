SI

49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Set to Play for First Time Since Devastating Super Bowl Injury

A key San Francisco defensive piece seems ready to return.

Patrick Andres

Dre Greenlaw at a press conference on Feb. 6, 2024.
Dre Greenlaw at a press conference on Feb. 6, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Finally, the San Francisco 49ers appear to have received some positive injury news.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw will return from injury Thursday evening against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a Thursday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Greenlaw, 27, has not played since tearing his Achilles in San Francisco's 25–22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

"He’ll ease his way back in tonight," Rapoport wrote.

Greenlaw is in his sixth season with the 49ers, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2019. Since then, he has started 54 games and racked up 446 combined tackles to go with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

San Francisco has struggled mightily with injuries this season, and currently sits in a tie for third in the NFC West standings at 6–7. The team ranks 21st in the NFL in scoring defense, its lowest ranking in that category since 2018.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL