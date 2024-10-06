SI

49ers Finally Get Encouraging Update on Complicated Christian McCaffrey Injury

McCaffrey has not yet made his 2024 debut for the Niners.

Josh Wilson

McCaffrey will not play in Week 5, but updates are finally turning more optimistic
Christian McCaffrey has missed the first four games of the season for the San Francisco 49ers due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis, meaning he's suffering from the issue in both tendons. He was designated as out shortly before the team's Monday night Week 1 game and went on injured reserve shortly after.

The rushing yardage leader from 2023 traveled all the way to Germany for consultation on his ailment this season, with, "early November," the most commonly cited timeline ahead of the most recent update from ESPN's Adam Schefter. That update, which came out Saturday night, is that McCaffrey's Achilles injury did not flare up after on-field work at Niners practice this week.

Schefter reports McCaffrey could reasonably make his return October 20 against the Kansas City Chiefs if he continues trending in this direction. That game will be a home contest for the Niners. Even if he's ready, Schefter did suggest the Niners could move extremely cautiously:

"But even more reasonably, the 49ers could opt to sit McCaffrey for both those games, and then give him the bye week to continue to ramp up for their next game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 10," Schefter said.

Meantime, Jordan Mason has filled in as the volume back with a league-leading 91 attempts going into Week 5. He's averaging 111.8 yards per game and has scored three touchdowns this year.

